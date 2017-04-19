The pressure is on the Hawks to put the pressure on the Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The pressure is on the Blackhawks to survive in Game 4 against the Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Thursday night. But the psychology of playoff hockey has a way of turning the heat on the other side as well.

Patrick Kane already was playing that game Wednesday.

“We really don’t feel any pressure right now,” Kane said. “Being down, three-nothing, it seems like all the pressure is on them to win that next game.”

That might be balderdash — Kane and the Hawks just trying to convince themselves the weight of the hockey world is not on them despite the reality of being a No. 1 seed one step from a stunning early postseason exit. But until that happens, they are still the Blackhawks — with a history of postseason resilience that gives them the right to believe they can will themselves out of even this mess.

Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane knows he has to be a big factor if the Hawks are to rally from a 3-0 deficit against the Predators. "You need your best players this time of year to step up and be your best players," Kane said. (Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

As unlikely as it appears right now with the way the Predators are playing, the Hawks’ hopes hinge on reversing the momentum and planting a seed of doubt that compounds itself with each game.

It goes something like this: If the Predators don’t close out the series Thursday night, they might face some actual pressure to win Game 5 at the United Center or face the prospect of having to win a Game 6 at Bridgestone Arena against a Hawks team that is 15-1 in Game 6 in the playoffs under Joel Quenneville — including an almost intimidating 8-0 on the road. And if they lose that game, their fate would be in the hands of the hockey gods in a roll-of-the-dice Game 7 at the United Center, with the added pressure of avoiding the ignominy of becoming just the fifth team in Stanley Cup playoff history to lose a series after leading 3-0.

The trick is planting that seed of doubt in the first place. The Predators are playing with confidence and seem to know they’re the best team in this series — faster, deeper and with a world-class goalie at the top of his game. That they didn’t flinch after the Hawks took a 2-0 lead in Game 3 and won in overtime is yet another indication they will not be broken.

But the Hawks believe it can be done.

“Sure,” captain Jonathan Toews said. “I don’t think you just go out there with that mindset, but I think there’s no doubt that can happen. The longer you’re able to stay alive in a series — especially when you’re down 3-0 — the longer you can keep it going, it can start to cause that doubt. We feel it’s something we can create.”

The challenge for the Predators is to treat Game 4 with their own desperation instead of realizing they three more games in their pocket.

“Wwe’re really hungry and we know what’s at stake,” goalie Pekka Rinne said. “We know who we’re playing against. We know what they’ve done in the past. All those things should motivate you and keep you on your toes.”

Predators coach Peter Laviolette has been in the Hawks’ position. His Flyers rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Bruins in the second round in 2010, eventually losing in the Cup final to the Hawks.

But Laviolette almost sounded like he didn’t want to jinx himself when asked about that series Wednesday.

“What do you most vividly remember about your experience, being on the opposite side of the 3-0 [deficit]?” he was asked.

“Not much.”

“Can that experience at least help you prepare your team for the situation the Blackhawks find themselves in?”

“No.”

That was a series he won, by the way — one of the highlights of his career. But anything about a 3-0 series deficit was a hot potato Wednesday.

“I’m a believer that momentum doesn’t work for you,” he said when asked how the momentum built from game to game during that rally in 2010. “Desperation usually rules the day, so we’re going to need to be a desperate hockey team [Thursday night]. We need to play a really good hockey game.”

The Hawks don’t seem to have much going for them entering Game 4. But they still believe in their vaunted mental toughness to at least give them a chance.

“For sure,” Toews said. “I don’t believe you can win a Stanley Cup without going through moments like this. It’s what makes winning the Stanley Cup so special.”

But the first one might be the toughest of all.

“We’re not thinking anything beyond [Thursday] night,” Toews said. “That’s all we’re worried about right now.”

Follow me on Twitter @MarkPotash

Email: mpotash@suntimes.com