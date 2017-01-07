The real target for the Bulls in this free-agent madness? Porter Jr.

The Bulls made their first big free-agent splash late Friday night.

Big only because Cristiano Felicio stands 6-foot-9 and weighs 266 pounds.

A source confirmed that Felicio will remain with the team, agreeing in principle to a four-year, $32-million deal to play the role of back-up center to Robin Lopez.

Not excited with that news?

Welcome to the rebuild.

In trading Jimmy Butler last week and then waiving Rajon Rondo on Friday, the demolition of anything that resembles a playoff team is well underway. This is the direction that was chosen and this is what the early stages look like.

Free agency the next few seasons will be about keeping a young core intact – Felicio is just 24 years old – while filling out the roster with a few veterans that are high-character guys in the locker room, but aren’t talented enough to win games that could cost the Bulls ping pong balls in the draft lottery.

That’s really where the organization’s focus is for the 2017-18 season: Get a top four pick next June. A Bulls front office source reiterated that mission statement to the Sun-Times this week.

More specifically, the ideal situation is nabbing the No. 1 pick and then drafting Missouri incoming freshman Michael Porter Jr. League scouts have touted the 6-10 forward as a can’t-miss scoring machine at the next level.

Not that there aren’t consolation prizes if the Bulls miss out on Porter Jr.

Real Madrid’s Luka Doncic is considered the best Euro prospect in years, and then there’s two high-ceiling bigs in DeAndre Ayton and Mohamed Bamba.

So while the NBA is abuzz with stars continuing to change zip codes in free agency, VP of basketball operations John Paxson and general manager Gar Forman will remain very calculated in how they build this roster.

“We’re not going to be throwing huge money at people right out of the gate,’’ Paxson said of free agency this week, when the Bulls were introducing their future backcourt in Kris Dunn and Zach LaVine, as well as first-round pick Lauri Markkanen. “We have to be disciplined and patient. You need the right veterans, guys who are good teammates and supportive of the young guys and can teach them how to be pros. If there was a young player who we thought fit our future, we would certainly look at that.’’

That’s where Felicio was a good fit.

That’s also why restricted free agent Nikola Mirotic is still on the radar, as the Bulls await a setting of his market price to see if it’s worth cutting in on that dance.

The good news for the Bulls is that Mirotic has always insisted that he wanted to remain with the Bulls, and at age 26 he still fits the young core.

The elephant in the room, however, remains what happens with the last remaining alpha in Dwyane Wade?

Sources have told the Sun-Times that Wade wants a buyout, especially with the rebuild underway, but the Bulls have already firmly planted their feet in the mud and seem willing to stand their ground on a reasonable asking price from the three-time NBA champion.

“In this type of scenario it would have to benefit us,’’ Paxson said of the Wade situation earlier this week.

Let the staring contest continue.