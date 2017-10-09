‘The secret’s out’ : Bears have true ‘game-breaker’ in RB Tarik Cohen

Bears rookie running back Tarik Cohen was counting on the Falcons’ defense to over-run his toss play. The unit’s speed, while valuable, causes it to do that.

And then Cohen would burn them with his.

“Atlanta has a very fast defense,” Cohen said. “I had beat them on the first toss. So when we got another toss, I saw that they were heavily over-pursuing, so I tried to cut back. It went the right way.”

That’s because it went for 46 yards.

Bears running back Tarik Cohen scores on a 19-yard reception. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

On a toss play to his left from the Bears’ 28, Cohen abruptly stopped, reversed direction and caught Falcons outside linebacker Brooks Reed running out of his contain position.

The Falcons didn’t chase Cohen down until he reached their 26-yard line. Officially, it was a 46-yard run, but it was longer than that. He stopped at Bears’ 22 and beyond the hash marks before reaching the opposite sideline.

It was Cohen’s best highlight on day full of them. He was a star who deserves attention despite the Falcons’ 23-17 win at Soldier Field on Sunday.

A fourth-round pick from North Carolina A&T, Cohen is currently Bears’ best offensive threat. And that won’t change until quarterback Mitch Trubisky takes the field. Cohen is a true edge-of-your-seat player that the team has been lacking for years.

Despite the loss, his teammates turned cheery when speaking of him. Young, promising difference-makers will do that. Receiver Josh Bellamy described Cohen as a “gamebreaker” and a “freak.” Tight end Zach Miller called him a “baller.”

“We saw something in him that we needed,” coach John Fox said. “It’s not something we have had here, at least in our tenure.”

Cohen’s final numbers were impressive: five carries for 66 yards, eight catches on 12 targets for 47 yards and three punt returns for 45 yards.

His 158 all-purpose yards were most ever by a Bears rookie in his debut. He surpassed running back Bob Margarita, who had 148 total yards against the Packers in 1944.

Cohen scored on 19-yard catch-and-run in the fourth quarter after he was inexplicably left open in the right flat. He also was the quarterback on the option play that resulted in running back Jordan Howard’s’ four-yard score in final seconds of the first half.

“The secret’s out on what we have in [Cohen],” quarterback Mike Glennon said. “He’s a playmaker, and we’re lucky to have him. He’s going to continue to be a big part of the offense.”

Cohen’s big day could have been better, though. He wasn’t on the field for the Bears during three of their final four plays. And he should have been.

After reaching the Falcons’ 5, Glennon threw three consecutive incomplete passes with one being a bad drop by Howard at the 1. Cohen was on for the Bears’ final play, but Reed beat right tackle Bobby Massie to sack Glennon.

Fox said Cohen’s inaction was the result of No. 3 running back Benny Cunningham’s ankle injury and Howard being “banged around a little bit.”

“That was a little bit of an issue today with the substitutions,” Fox said.

If Glennon completes his throws to Bellamy, Howard or Miller, it’s not an issue. But Cohen was the best thing the Bears’ offense had going, and he was a spectator in the game’s most important moments.

“I don’t feel any type of way about that,” Cohen said. “I know we have a lot of playmakers all around this team and just because I’m not on the field doesn’t mean that a play can’t be made. I know [offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains] has tremendous confidence in everybody else on this team just as he does myself.”

Another encouraging sign was that Cohen, who is listed at 5-6 and 181 pounds, can apparently take a beating. He endured punishing hits from Falcons linebacker De’Vondre Campbell and safety Keanu Neal.

“I don’t care about his stature,” Miller said. “He’s a man. He took a ton of shots and hopped back up like a stud.”

Cohen can deliver his shots, too. He barreled through Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant for his touchdown.

“He’s not scared of nothing,” Bellamy said. ““He’s small but he’s tough. He’s got the heart of a lion.”

It was all part of Cohen’s outstanding debut.

“Every time he gets the ball, something special could happen,” Miller said. “And you got to be on your toes as a football player because he can squirt out of there and take it the distance. The kid can just do so much. He’s going to be a special player for a long time.”