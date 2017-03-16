The skinny on Carl Edwards Jr. and would-be burger endorsements

MESA, Ariz. – Hard-throwing Cubs reliever Carl Edwards Jr. has perhaps the most natural endorsement deal in major league baseball potentially at his doorstep.

There’s just one problem with the famous Carl’s Jr. chain: Edwards isn’t sure he’s ready to commit to just one kind of hamburger at this point in his life.

“Nah,” he said. “I mean, I like Carl’s Jr., though. But I can’t put down all the other burgers.”

After the Sun-Times’ Steve Greenberg wrote a story this week about Edwards and his lifelong efforts to fill out his rail-thin frame with loads of fast food – including his recent affinity for Carl’s Jr. burgers – the company reached out to the pitcher in a pair of tweets.

Edwards starts to disappear from sight as he turns sideways.

“Hey Carl, it’s Carl. We think your tastes are plenty refined,” said one of the tweets, with a screen grab of an excerpt from Greenberg’s story.

“I just laughed. It was funny,” said Edwards, who added he might be willing to talk endorsement deal if it doesn’t involve burger exclusivity.

“I love burgers,” he said.

Meanwhile, back to the baseball in Cubs camp, the team sends some of its top hitting prospects to Glendale for a spring rematch of last year’s National League Championship Series.

Lineup vs. Dodgers (Thursday, 3:05 CT)

3B Tommy La Stella

CF Albert Almora Jr.

1B Jeimer Candelario

RF Matt Szczur

2B Ian Happ

LF John Andreoli

C Victor Caratini

SS Munenori Kawasaki

DH Chris Dominguez

(RHP Eddie Butler)