The starting point guard spot is there for the taking for Kris Dunn

Fred Hoiberg will go through the motions once training camp starts.

After all, Kris Dunn just can’t be gifted the starting point guard job by his head coach.

Hoiberg wouldn’t do that in Summer League when the question was asked about Dunn and Cameron Payne, and even with Payne expected to be sidelined the next few months after foot surgery, he likely won’t do that now.

Hoiberg wants it earned.

Dunn’s hope is to do just that, and feels like this is the right offense for him to showcase his talents.

“I can get downhill a little more, I think it’s a quicker pace,’’ Dunn said of his new-look offense. “I think we get into our offense a little quicker. Minnesota’s a little more iso because we had a lot of talented players, but once we all learn the chemistry, get the chemistry together, I think we could be OK.’’

That wasn’t the case for Dunn in his rookie season back in Minnesota.

In the 78 games he played for Tom Thibodeau, Dunn averaged 17.1 minutes and 3.8 points, shooting .377 from the field and a dismal .288 from beyond the three-point line.

Coming over in a package for Jimmy Butler in the draft-night deal that jump-started the current rebuild project, Dunn was re-energized with the change of scenery. What he doesn’t want changed, however, is the position he grew up playing.

Dunn spent some time playing the two during the July Summer League practices, and while he’s fine flirting with that position, he’s not about to ask it to go steady.

“I’m a natural point guard,’’ Dunn said. “That’s what I like to do, getting guys involved. I’ve been doing that my whole life. But of course, if Coach wants to put me at the two that’s fine. I just have to get adjusted to that and become a scorer.’’

Dunn should sleep easily.

Despite Hoiberg yet to name him the starting point guard since he was acquired, the competition is paper thin. Even if Payne was healthy, his acquisition from Oklahoma City at the trade deadline has been a disaster.

Besides Payne there’s Jerian Grant, David Nwaba and Ryan Arcidiacono. In other words, there’s really not much of a position battle.

The Bulls need Dunn to win it, and win it easily, and then hope that his rookie blues are far behind him.

Hoiberg has been working with Dunn on his outside shot throughout the summer, trying to get the former first-round pick to find some consistency from long range. There’s no question that his defense is top-notch, and he also brings a certain edginess to him when it comes to wanting to go at the opposition.

It seems the best thing for Dunn is heavy minutes in the preseason and into the regular season, and then find out what he can develop into.

For a team that has low expectations, and would rather be in the top of the lottery than the bottom of the playoff seedings, Dunn’s seemingly in the perfect situation.

“The other team I was with, the Timberwolves, there are so many talented players,’’ Dunn said. “This team, we’re trying to get to that level. Everybody’s trying to work hard, everybody’s trying to prove themselves. We just need to develop that chemistry.’’