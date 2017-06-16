The story behind those uniforms Cubs will wear tonight vs. Pirates

You might not recognize the Cubs when they take the field tonight in Pittsburgh against the Pirates.

That’s because they will be wearing the uniforms once worn by Chicago Negro league team the Leland Giants — named after owner-manager Frank Leland.

Chris Creamer of sportslogos.net has the details behind the throwback game tonight in at PNC Park.

The Pirates will wear the uniforms once worn by the Homestead Grays.

Creamer points out that the Leland Giants were formed in 1901. After the 1910 season, they split into two Chicago teams, one remaining the Leland Giants, the other calling itself the Chicago Giants. The Leland Giants went on to be called the Chicago American Giants and played through 1952.