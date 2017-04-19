The ‘Three Alphas’ all sound like they want a Year 2 with Bulls

Those tough decisions that seemed to be facing the Bulls front office about a month ago?

Well, call the last few weeks a fresh breath of clarity.

First there’s Rajon Rondo, on the trade block several times throughout this season, and projected to be elsewhere next year.

All the veteran point guard has done since being reinstated into the starting lineup is show his front office that life is much better with him, and that all their so-called “point guards of the future’’ aren’t ready to walk, let alone run.

Rondo made his wishes very obvious on Tuesday, insisting that he wants the organization to pick up his $13.3 million option for next year and give this core another waltz together.

Then there’s Dwyane Wade, who owns the $23.8 million player option for the 2017-18 season, but said he still wasn’t ready to discuss his intentions.

What he would discuss was that making the playoffs, despite all the dysfunction that went on this year, does have him thinking differently about his immediate future.

“You play the 82 games to learn a little bit about yourself,’’ Wade said. “And one thing I learned about this team is through adverse situations, this team sticks together. We had adversity as every team has, and that’s the thing that’s made us closer and stronger together.

“The credit for this team sticking together through injuries, through everything, putting ourselves in a position to make the playoffs, it goes to everyone, from the coaching staff to the leaders to the young guys. Everyone did it together.’’

Notice front office was never stated by Wade.

Which leads to Jimmy Butler.

Butler’s wish for this offseason? For general manager Gar Forman to keep Butler’s name out of his mouth when it comes to any talk of trade.

Privately, Butler has made it known that he will have a sit-down with both Forman and VP of basketball operations John Paxson to let them know he’s earned the right to be embraced by the organization, rather than an annual trade rumor that pops up every summer.

The most interesting decision, however, that awaits the Bulls is Nikola Mirotic. Do they let him walk into free agency or keep him around?

Mirotic wants to stay in Chicago, but there are questions on if the Bulls can match the market.

Keeping it simple

Butler said that he’s not letting the big stage of the playoffs change what he does on the court, and through the first two games it definitely appears that way.

“It’s really simple: When I’m open, I normally shoot the ball,’’ Butler said. “Sometimes when I’m not open I also shoot the ball. But most of the time, I pass it to the open guy. And when they’re making shots, my job is a lot easier.

“People can’t load up on me, and then on top of everything else, [Wade and Rondo] do a lot of that as well. When they’re attacking, they’re aggressive, they’re getting people involved as well.’’