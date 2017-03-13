The “Three Alphas” come back together to take down the Hornets

CHARLOTTE, NC – The “Three Alphas’’ had a reunion on Monday night.

It was about time.

With Rajon Rondo inserted back into the starting lineup for the first time since late December, the Bulls watched their five-game losing streak come to an end, beating the Charlotte Hornets, 115-109, at the Spectrum Center.

As for Rondo, Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade – nicknamed the “Three Alphas’’ by Rondo before the season started – they combined to score 66 points, including 20 from Rondo.

Not the only boost the Bulls (32-35) got on the night, either, as Nikola Mirotic went from inactive on Sunday to key player off the bench, scoring a team-high 24 points.

It was the first time since Jan. 16, 2008, that the Bulls had four players score 20 points or more.

More importantly, besides 11 minutes unnecessarily handed out to Cameron Payne, coach Fred Hoiberg leaned on basically eight players, staying away from the deep rotation, as well as the pressures from the front office to focus on developing youth.

Instead, Hoiberg seemed focused on getting a key win in mid-March, looking for his team to fight its way back into the Eastern Conference playoff race. A team that was supposed to look like this all year long.

“Yeah, that’s what I came here for,’’ Rondo said of the “Three Alphas’’ once again being the focal point. “But like I said, it’s a process that I went through. It didn’t kill me. Decisions people made and that’s out of my league.’’

According to Rondo, Hoiberg sent him a text Sunday night that he wanted to talk to him Monday morning about getting his starting job back. Not the first time Hoiberg approached Rondo with that idea.

A source said Hoiberg approached Rondo about starting last month, but the veteran wasn’t receptive to it. Not that he could be blamed, especially since he lost the starting job in late December, and then wasn’t even being used.

He finally resurfaced with the second unit, and was playing well with the young guys for the most part.

“Yeah, I was more receptive this time,’’ Rondo said. “I don’t think I wasn’t last time. I just thought I had a better rhythm with the second unit.’’

Butler and Wade were glad to have Rondo back, fresh off a first quarter in Boston in which the team scored just nine points.

“It helps to make shots, but [Rondo] got us a lot of open ones,’’ Butler said. “Attacking the paint, spraying the ball out to open shooters. Whatever it takes to win games, to tell you the truth. That looked really nice tonight. I’m guessing we’ll do it again come Wednesday, so I guess we’ll find out. If we play like that we’ll be OK.’’

Rondo set the tempo right away, scoring 11 points and handing out three assists in the first quarter against the Hornets, as the Bulls jumped out to the 36-24 lead.

As for Mirotic, he was admittedly surprised that he not only played, but played just under 29 minutes, after it seemed like the team was done calling his number this season.

“It was a different game for us and I think we enjoyed it a lot,’’ Mirotic said. “For a long time we didn’t enjoy playing basketball, and today we finally enjoyed the game.’’