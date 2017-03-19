There’s actually a method to Fred Hoiberg’s recent lineup madness

This is not going to be a one-man show.

No, if the Bulls want to stop being that underachieving team on the outside looking in on the Eastern Conference playoff race, well, it can’t be just “Jimmy Butler and friends’’ every night.

“It’s gotta be a total team effort,’’ coach Fred Hoiberg said, reiterating what life is now like with Dwyane Wade (right elbow) out for the rest of the regular season.

And through the first two games, it has been.

Even in the loss to Washington on Friday night, sure Butler is going to have to get his, leading the Bulls with 28 points. But Robin Lopez chipped in 25 – almost 15 points higher than his average – while recently odd-man-out-of-the-rotation Nikola Mirotic put in 15.

Then in Saturday’s win over Utah, it was of course Butler leading the way with 23 points, but Bobby Portis added a career-high 22 and rookie Denzel Valentine scored 11 points with 12 rebounds.

“It started off a little shaky,’’ Butler said of life without Wade. “But we started to fix a lot of things in that second half [of the Wizards game]. And I think that’s the way we’re going to go moving forward. We gotta keep things really simple. We can’t put too many guys in too many places and positions on the floor because they’re not used to it. And it’s not their fault.’’

While Hoiberg is no stranger to criticism, the coach should at least get credit for making this new-look offense up on the fly, and more importantly, finally showing the players that he’s not opposed to defying the front office a bit along the way.

The Sun-Times reported last week that general manager Gar Forman wasn’t thrilled with Hoiberg suddenly handing out minutes based on performance rather than making sure the young players get their share of playing time, and even spoke to Hoiberg about it.

And while the starting lineup and rotation remains very fluid from game-to-game, it at least makes sense: Play well and minutes are extended.

Hoiberg will really be tested when Cameron Payne (right foot) returns from injury this week, because that’s the one player that Forman wants out on the floor as much as possible. Yet, before the injury Hoiberg was limiting Payne’s time, giving him only 11 minutes in the win over Charlotte.

“Fred’s showing some,’’ one player commented recently.

Now, can the roster “show some?’’

The win over a 43-27 Utah team was a start, but the problem for the Bulls is they’ve been here before. They have impressive wins on the resume, beating the likes of Cleveland, Toronto, Golden State, Boston and San Antonio, only to lose to the likes of the Lakers, Knicks and Magic.

Their next six games on the schedule can define this season, as they head to Toronto on Tuesday, host Detroit on Wednesday, have a seemingly easy game on Friday against Philadelphia, and then play Milwaukee, Cleveland and Atlanta.

Can Butler continue to expect different teammates to step up on any given night? That’s the big unknown with this roster.

Even Butler doesn’t know what to expect, especially when he sees the same bad habits sneak back into gameplay from night to night.

“I don’t know the answer to it,’’ Butler said, when asked about the inconsistent play all year. “It’s like a broken record. We know. We’ve done it all year long – not getting back in transition, turning the ball over, not rebounding, all that stuff.

“Eventually you would think that would change. But we’re [70 games] games in and it’s still there.’’