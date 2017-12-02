Thibodeau is having the last laugh at the expense of the Bulls

MINNEAPOLIS – It wasn’t just a dismissal back in May of 2015.

When the Bulls announced they were firing Tom Thibodeau despite two years left on his contract, it also came with a seemingly classless kick out the door.

“When everyone is on the same page, trust develops and teams can grow and succeed together,’’ board chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement regarding the removal of the then-Bulls coach that afternoon. “Unfortunately, there has been a departure from this culture.’’

There was no retaliation from Thibodeau. He chose to take the high road. Or maybe he just chose to wait to deliver his statement.

Make that two statements and counting after Sunday.

For the second time this season, Thibodeau had the last laugh, sweeping the season series from the Bulls by man-handling the visiting team, 117-89.

Sure, the Bulls were undermanned with Dwyane Wade (right wrist contusion), Jimmy Butler (right heel contusion), Nikola Mirotic (back spasms) and Paul Zipser (left ankle/illness) all out, but if they think they were going to get any sympathy from Thibodeau, think again.

Even with coach Fred Hoiberg forced to start the likes of Taj Gibson, Robin Lopez, Doug McDermott, Michael Carter-Williams and Jerian Grant, it was still no excuse for letting a 21-34 team come out and sprint ahead for the 34-17 first-quarter lead.

A hole the Bulls (26-29) were never equipped to climb out of.

Coincidentally, the first meeting between the Bulls and Timberwolves this season – a game in which Wade and Butler both played – it was Minnesota that was down 21, before they came back for the 99-94 win.

“Oh, without a doubt,’’ Taj Gibson said, when asked if these two wins meant extra for Thibodeau. “I know him too well. When most people think it’s not a big deal, it’s a big deal to him. You saw he kept coaching the whole game, he even left some of the guys in late.

“I could see his hand shaking all the way on our end. I know he really wanted to win that game and nothing is going to change. He’s going to be the same guy.’’

Gibson also understood why Thibodeau will always enjoy beating his former team.

“He doesn’t forget things,’’ Gibson said. “He’s going to always have the Bulls on his radar. Just the way the game goes. A lot of people tend to hold grudges, but it’s none of my business. That’s between him and the guys [above].’’

Butler felt the same way when it came to Thibodeau. Asked if Thibodeau will always enjoy beating the Bulls, Butler replied, “As he should. Not only because it’s his former team, but because you want to win as many games in this league as possible, as he knows, as we all know. Wins are hard to come by, so I’m sure he’s excited along with those guys over there.’’

Thibodeau again downplayed any hard feelings he still carries for the Bulls, but his actions spoke loudly. That meant keeping the likes of Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins on the floor until the final few minutes with his team up 20 points.

“For me I’ve been around so there’s a lot of those teams and it’s always hard when you’ve been through things with people, and so I really root for that team and those guys – particularly the ones who I’ve coached before – and I want them to do well except when we play against them,’’ Thibodeau said. “I had a great five years there, so I pull for them when they’re not playing against us.’’