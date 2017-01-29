Thomas: Let Bonds, Clemens in Hall if PED users get in

Frank Thomas spoke out again about players who use performance enhancing drugs.

“Not happy at all,” Thomas said of Jeff Bagwell and Ivan Rodriguez getting voted into the Hall despite PED allegations. “Some of these guys were great players. But they wouldn’t have been great players without drugs.

“I don’t mind these guys doing what they want to do for their families and make their money. But don’t come calling to the Hall of Fame and say ‘I’m supposed to be in the Hall of Fame’ when you know you cheated.”

Talking to approving fans at SoxFest on Saturday, the White Sox great said Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and Sammy Sosa should then be in the Hall as well.

Frank Thomas

“They’ve let a few people in already we all know,” said Thomas, who was enshrined in 2014. “It’s uncomfortable at this point. I’m sure this year’s going to be uncomfortable because we’ve got two great players going in, but they know. It’s no secret. If they didn’t do it, they would be stomping and kicking and in interviews saying ‘I didn’t do it.’

“They should be in now, as far as I’m concerned.”

Bagwell, Rodriguez and Tim Raines were all elected this month and will be enshrined in July.