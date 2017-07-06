Thompson ready for the pressure of continuing Wolves winning ways

Rocky Thompson hoists the Memorial Cup after leading the Windsor Spitfires to the title last month (Photo by Aaron Bell/CHL Images)

Rocky Thompson is, by his own admission, at his best when he is thrown into a pressure cooker environment.

So when Thompson was named as the new Wolves head coach on Wednesday, he took charge of a team that will serve as the American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL’s newest franchise, the Vegas Golden Knights.

Thompson, 39, becomes the 10th head coach in Wolves franchise history after coaching the Windsor Spitfires of the Ontario Hockey League the past two seasons. Thompson, who recently guided the Spitfires to their third Memorial Cup championship, replaces Craig Berube, who led the Wolves to a AHL Central Division title in his only season with the team.

Berube still has a year remaining on his two-year contract with the St. Louis Blues and, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, is looking to return to the NHL in some coaching capacity.

But with the Wolves coming off a division title, Thompson – who spent 11 AHL seasons as a right wing with seven different teams – embraces the expectations that come with his new title.

“I love the pressure that winning brings upon you,” Thompson said in a telephone interview Wednesday night. “My whole career was based on my own pressure. The way I played, there was stress involved in how you deal with that situation and how you get better as a result of it.”

Thompson carried that philosophy over to coaching. Before joining the Spitfires in 2015, Thompson spent eight years working as an assistant with the Edmonton Oilers organization. He worked for the Oilers’ AHL affiliate in Oklahoma City for four seasons before joining the NHL parent club for a year before taking over in Windsor.

Thompson’s ability to develop talent and prepare players for the NHL led to the Golden Knights hiring him to take over with the Wolves.

“He has proven to be very capable in that area,” Golden Knights general manager George McPhee said in a statement Wednesday. “Rocky is the right coach to help us win championships in Chicago.”

While player development is the biggest priority for AHL coaches, McPhee said when the Wolves were named the affiliate for the Golden Knights that winning will be a key component of how he looks to business. For Thompson, who played 25 NHL games with Edmonton and Florida during his 12-year playing career, connecting the two won’t be an issue.

“You want to develop winners,” Thompson said. “You want to develop players at that level who know what it’s like to win and what it takes to win. You want your individuals to earn everything they get and to fight for it.”

Now, he will bring that philosophy to the Wolves, an opportunity Thompson said came as he found himself in the right place at the right time.

“He knows how to win,” Wolves general manager Wendell Young said in a statement. “He was a tough, hard worker when he played and those characteristics have carried over as a coach. He is meticulous in every area. He’s going to be a tremendous asset when it comes to developing players and continuing the Wolves’ winning ways.”

