Those hoping for a Butler deadline deal are ignoring Bulls logic

Logic, rather than reality, continued driving most of the Jimmy Butler trade rumors on Tuesday.

What remains overlooked by far too many, however, is Bulls logic works much differently than popular opinion, or in some cases commonsense.

Yes, the Bulls should be in full rebuild mode, mostly dictated by the current landscape in the Eastern Conference. LeBron James has a handful of years left, and a full rebuild starting now – if pulled off properly (a big if with this front office) – should be hitting its stride as James is waving goodbye to an historic career.

What piece jumpstarts that rebuild the quickest for the Bulls?

Of course it’s a three-time All-Star in Butler.

But to understand why the Bulls continue only taking calls on Butler rather than making them is to first understand Bulls logic.

According to a source, this season has been as hands-off as board chairman Jerry Reinsdorf has ever been with the Bulls, as the transition to Michael Reinsdorf taking power continues. The source said that Jerry is only being used as an advisor on major decisions, and even then wants his son to make the final calls on all things Bulls.

That’s why the likes of a Gar Forman isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Michael Reinsdorf is reportedly just fine with the direction on the court.

Off the court, the general manager’s wife, Leslie Forman, is the VP of Bulls Charities, while Michael Reinsdorf’s wife, Nancy, is the president of Bulls Charities. The two are close, and as the Sun-Times reported last May, close enough where it rubbed some of the former Bulls players the wrong way.

The feeling was that Forman preached accountability, but had as much job security as any figure in the organization not named Reinsdorf or John Paxson.

With Michael Reinsdorf continuing to emerge as the lone face atop Bulls basketball, there also comes a different set of priorities.

Both former and current Bulls personnel have felt that Michael Reinsdorf is a business-first type owner, and the fact that the Bulls remain one of the more profitable and marketable teams in the NBA is the true success.

Winning championships is of course on that priority list, but takes a back seat to the bottom line of dollars and cents. That’s why the decision making has been so questionable the last three years.

First, there was firing winning coach Tom Thibodeau. Maybe the last major decision that Jerry Reinsdorf was involved in.

Then the blame shifted to the roster this past summer, as Derrick Rose was traded and Joakim Noah was allowed to walk into free agency.

The Sun-Times reported that multiple sources indicated that the anger expressed by several corporate sponsors went a long way in the Bulls staying away from a full rebuild in the offseason, leading to the Rajon Rondo and Dwyane Wade big-name signings, despite neither being a fit for what coach Fred Hoiberg likes to do offensively.

Then again, the front office seldom seems to care about what their own coaches want or don’t want.

That has been evident in Hoiberg’s tenure, and was very obvious under Thibodeau when they first dismantled the “Bench Mob,’’ traded Luol Deng without consulting with Thibodeau, and drafted offensive-minded players for a defensive-minded coach.

Logic be damned.

That’s why the Thursday trade deadline might be very quiet, or have the likes of a Nikola Mirotic moved.

This is about staying playoff relevant, hoping more big names can be persuaded to join in the offseason, and keeping butts in the seats, big money in the suites.

Bulls logic.

