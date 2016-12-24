Three-and-Out: Cam Meredith, Jordan Howard remain positives

Signs of hope

1. Quarterback Matt Barkley didn’t play well in the Bears’ 41-21 loss to Redskins on Saturday, but second-year receiver Cam Meredith and rookie running back Jordan Howard did. They continue to provide hope for the future.

Meredith led the Bears with nine catches for 135 yards and a 21-yard touchdown. Howard ran for 119 yards on 18 carries.

The progress of Meredith is noteworthy considering Alshon Jeffery’s future with the Bears is in flux.

Bears WR Cameron Meredith hauls in a touchdown pass against the Redskins. (AP_

“He’s grown in a lot of ways in regards to finding open windows and feeling the defense, not just running his route as it says on paper,” Barkley said.

A successful fake

2. Safety Chris Prosinski felt that the Bears needed a spark, so he didn’t check out of a faked punt on a fourth-and-1 call from the Bears’ 48 early in the third quarter.

“Ultimately, it was up to me,” said Prosinski, who caught the direct snap and gained two yards for the first down.

“I probably could have checked out of it because they left a couple of their tackles in there. But I felt like we need a play at that time, and I saw some space.”

Day of debuts

3. Cornerback Johnthan Banks, running back/returner Bralon Addison, tight end MyCole Pruitt and reserve offensive lineman Mike McCants made their Bears debuts.

Banks, a second-round pick of the Buccaneers in 2013, is the most intriguing. Banks was signed on Dec. 5, but was hindered by an ankle injury. He started with Cre’Von LeBlanc sidelined by a knee injury.

“A lot of the guys in the building had a good feel for him when he came out in the draft,” defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said this month. “So we’re going to work hard to resurrect his career and get it back on a good path here. We’ve done that with other guys in the past.”