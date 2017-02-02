Tickets for Tinley and Week 5 lull: Chicago outdoors show season

A favorite image from the Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show from a few years ago of a boat in the auto shop at Tinley Park High School. Credit: Dale Bowman

On the weekend of the Big Football Game, there are no outdoors shows. The Ultimate Outdoor Show, originally scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 4 in Kankakee, is canceled.

But Rich Komar gave a stack of tickets for the Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show, which is next weekend, Feb. 11-12. I will give them out (one or two at a time until gone) to those who contact me via email (straycasts@sbcglobal.net), Facebook (Dale Bowman) or Twitter (@BowmanOutside) with their greatest concern on something impacting them in the outdoors.

I only have a handful of tickets remaining because most of them already went to those who read the printed Sun-Times.

Click here for the complete list of shows, swap meets and major seminars/classes for this winter around Chicago outdoors.