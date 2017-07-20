Tie one on: Justin Thomas stages fashion show at British Open
Justin Thomas has become one of the flasher dressers in the golf world and he unveiled a classically cool look today for the 146th British Open.
Thomas, 24, turned heads at Royal Birkdale by rocking a cardigan and tie.
The American looked somewhat like a golfer of old in the outfit, which was assembled by his clothing sponsor, Polo Golf/Ralph Lauren.
“A woven knit skinny tie with a cardigan,” Thomas said on Twitter. “Won’t be fully buttoned up, no problems swinging at all. Can’t wait to rock it.”
The outfit got some notice from Open golf fans, who commented about it as Thomas walked by. It also drew the attention of a BBC announcer, who wondered why Thomas had his tie loosened instead of properly tied.
“It almost looks like he has just come back from the pub,” he said.
Twitter loved the look.