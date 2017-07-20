Tie one on: Justin Thomas stages fashion show at British Open

Justin Thomas has become one of the flasher dressers in the golf world and he unveiled a classically cool look today for the 146th British Open.

Thomas, 24, turned heads at Royal Birkdale by rocking a cardigan and tie.

The American looked somewhat like a golfer of old in the outfit, which was assembled by his clothing sponsor, Polo Golf/Ralph Lauren.

“A woven knit skinny tie with a cardigan,” Thomas said on Twitter. “Won’t be fully buttoned up, no problems swinging at all. Can’t wait to rock it.”

Justin Thomas of the United States watches his shot from the rough on the 16th hole during the first round of the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 20, 2017 in Southport, England.

When you have a tee time at 9:58 but a business meeting at 4 👔 https://t.co/ZUTtVBeXj6 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) July 20, 2017

The outfit got some notice from Open golf fans, who commented about it as Thomas walked by. It also drew the attention of a BBC announcer, who wondered why Thomas had his tie loosened instead of properly tied.

“It almost looks like he has just come back from the pub,” he said.

Twitter loved the look.

Justin Thomas after his 67 #TheOpen "I didn't come here to dress well. I came here to try to play some good golf" pic.twitter.com/sn7PPmB8Bp — Mike McAllister (@PGATOUR_mikemc) July 20, 2017