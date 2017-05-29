Tiger Woods arrested on DUI charge in Florida

JUPITER, Fla. — Police say golf great Tiger Woods was arrested on a DUI charge in Florida.

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says on its website that Woods was booked into a county jail around 7 a.m. Monday.

Jail records show Woods had been arrested by police in Jupiter. He was released just before 11 a.m. on his own recognizance. He has been charged under a Driving Under the Influence statute.

No other details were immediately available. Messages left for a Jupiter police spokeswoman were not immediately returned.

Last week, Woods said on his website that “I haven’t felt this good in years” after having fusion surgery on his back a month before. He said he experienced “instant nerve relief.”

Woods had his fourth back surgery since 2014, requiring possibly six months to recover and ending his PGA Tour season.

He vowed that he wasn’t contemplating retirement.

“I want to say unequivocally, I want to play professional golf again,” he wrote.