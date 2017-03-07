Tiger Woods says he completed ‘intensive program’

Tiger Woods tweeted Monday he completed treatment in an “intensive program.”

“I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends,” Woods wrote.

Woods is recovering from back surgery in April and was arrested on May 29 on DUI charges in Jupiter, Florida. Woods attributed the arrest to an “unexpected reaction” to pain medications. Following that incident, Woods tweeted that he was “receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder.”

Police found the 14-time major champion asleep behind the wheel of his car with the engine running early on May 29. Woods failed a sobriety test but registered a 0.0 on a breathalyzer test.

Woods has not played since Feb. 2 in Dubai, and will miss the remainder of the PGA Tour season due to the back surgery.