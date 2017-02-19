Tilson out 10 days with stress reaction in right foot

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Center fielder Charlie Tilson, the White Sox’ top candidate to open the season in center field, has suffered his second setback since coming to the organization from the St. Louis Cardinals.

An MRI revealed a stress reaction in Tilson’s right foot, and the New Trier High School graduate will be shut down from impact activity for 10 days.

Tilson had season-ending surgery after tearing his left hamstring in his Sox debut last season in Detroit. The Sox acquired him from the Cardinals for left-hander Zach Duke before the trade deadline.

General manager Rick Hahn indicated Tuesday that Tilson, rated as the Sox’ No. 11 prospect by MLBPipeline.com, would be given a good chance to open the season in center field.

Charlie Tilson, center, is helped off the field by athletic trainer Herm Schneider, left, and manager Robin Ventura during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Tilson was hurt during drills on Friday.

Tilson on Tuesday said he was getting close to game speed after rehabbing the hamstring tear.

“I think I’m definitely close and getting better every day for sure,” he said.



“ All I can say is I’m feeling good and certainly ahead of where I anticipated and trying to take it one day at a time as we start up here.”

Tilson’s speed is perhaps his best tool.