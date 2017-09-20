Tim Anderson showing a kick near finish line

HOUSTON – Shortstop Tim Anderson still leads the majors with 26 errors and there’s a good chance he’ll take that distinction with him into the offseason – Brewers shortstop Orlando Arcia was second with 19 and Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant was tied with three others for third with 18 – but he’s also playing at such an improved level in September that all might be forgotten.

After making 25 errors in his first 108 games in this his second season, Anderson had made one in his last 26 and none in his last 16 going into the White Sox game against the Astros Wednesday at Minute Maid Park.

He also was batting .447 over a 10-game hitting streak going into the game, broke up Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd’s no-hitter with a double with two outs in the ninth inning Sunday in Detroit and and was hitting .324 in his last 42 games.

“Just trying to get a good pitch to hit,’’ said Anderson, who had his average up to .262 with 16 homers and 53 RBI. “Being aggressive and just attacking. It’s what I’ve always been doing. Trying to get back to it.’’

Tim Anderson of the White Sox throws the ball after getting a force out on Alex Presley #14 of the Detroit Tigers during the sixth inning at Comerica Park on June 4, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Getty Images)

“He’s been settling back into what we believe Timmy is,’’ manager Rick Renteria said Wednesday. “He’s not your typical high on-base guy [.280, with 13 walks], but he is a high on-base guy when he puts the bat on the ball. He has continued to develop his ability to stay off and recognize breaking balls. He stays on a fastball pretty good.’’

Renteria also likes the improved play of late with the glove at a key position for Anderson, who was given a $25 million extension last spring before making his first Opening Day roster.

“He has been continually improving, to his backhand side, to his glove side, very accurate with his throws,’’ Renteria said. “His first-step quickness, his reads off the ball are very, very good.’’

Mr. September

Thursday starter Carson Fulmer, 23, is 2-0 with a 1.62 ERA with 17 strikeouts and nine hits allowed over 16 2/3 innings in September, a body of work that includes four appearances and six-inning, one-run performances against the Giants and Tigers.

Fulmer knows he’s stepping up in lineup class against one of the elite hitting teams in the Astros.

“I’m definitely confident [coming off two good starts] but I had to get rid of it quick,’’ he said.

“My last four or five outings I have been able to repeat [my delivery] really well and execute pitches. When it comes down to it, I have to locate and execute no matter what lineup I’m facing.’’

Fulmer, Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez have combined for nine quality starts in their last 11 outings.

Delmonico cools off

Nicky Delmonico, who was batting .171/.293/.343 in September after getting off to a scorching start hitting safely in 28 of his first 33 games, is “swinging through some pitches he feels he should be hitting,” Renteria said.

Delmonico, who batted .262 at Class AAA Charlotte, was batting .264.

“I’m sure he’ll pick up,’’ Renteria said.

Renteria said Delmonico had followup injection of cortisone last week and then two days off “to let that stuff kick in but he’s fine.’’

Hello, Wimpy

Tom Paciorek replaced Steve Stone in the broadcast booth next to Ken Harrelson. Stone, who observed Rosh Hashana, will return Thursday.