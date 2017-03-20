Tim Anderson, tending to personal matter, out of White Sox lineup
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Shortstop Tim Anderson is out of the lineup a third straight day as the White Sox host the Giants Monday at Camelback Ranch.
Anderson is in camp and was in uniform in the Sox clubhouse Monday Morning.
“It’s just a personal problem, we’re going to try and take care of it before I get back into things,” Anderson said.
Anderson is having a good spring, batting .333 (12-for-36) with a homer and two doubles.
Leury Garcia is in the lineup at shortstop. Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez starts on the mound.
Here is the Sox lineup:
Peter Bourjos CF, Garcia SS, Melky Cabrera, LF, Jose Abreu 1B, Todd Frazier 3B, Avisail Garcia RF, Nicky Delmonico DH, Kevan Smith C, Yolmer Sanchez 2B, Lopez P.