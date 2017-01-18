Tim Raines, Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez elected to Hall of Fame

It took the Hall of Fame 10 years, but voters finally bestowed baseball immortality on Tim Raines Wednesday, electing the former White Sox left fielder in his final attempt at Cooperstown.

Raines, who received 86.0 percent of the needed 75 percent, will be joined for enshrinement July 30 by first baseman Jeff Bagwell (86.2)and catcher Ivan Rodriguez (76). Relief pitcher Trevor Hoffman, at 74 percent, fell five votes short.

The switch-hitting Raines, who began his career and made his mark with the Expos before playing five seasons with the Sox from 1991-95, batted .294 with 2,605 hits — including 713 for extra bases — 1,330 walks, a .385 on-base percentage and 1,571 runs in a career from 1979 to 2002. Raines also played for three Yankees teams, including two World Series champions in 1996 and 1998, before finishing his career with the Athletics, Orioles and Marlins.

“We were sitting around waiting for the phone to ring and when it rang, a lot of excitement,” said Raines, who received the call at his home while accompanied by his wife, daughters, in-laws and agent.

FILE - In this June 29, 2013, file photo, former Montreal Expos player Tim Raines poses for a photograph prior to the induction ceremony for the Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame in St. Mary's, Ontario. Raines and Jeff Bagwell are likely to be voted into baseball's Hall of Fame on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, when Trevor Hoffman and Ivan Rodriguez also could gain the honor. (Dave Chidley/The Canadian Press via AP, File)

An elite leadoff hitter, Raines stole 808 bases, one of five players with more than 800, and his 84.7 percent success rate is the best of any player with at least 400 attempts. He made six consecutive All-Star teams from 1981-86, is the only player to steal 70 or more bases in six straight seasons and won the NL batting title in 1986 with a .334 average.

Raines, 57, is the only player with at least 150 home runs, 100 triples and 600 stolen bases, and is the only player with four different seasons of at least 50 extra-base hits and 70 steals. He owns a higher on-base percentage than these legends: Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Roberto Clemente.

Falling short of the 75 percent of votes necessary for election with 69.8 percent of the votes last year, Raines was optimistic leading up to this this year’s vote after a tracking of voters showed a backing of near 90 percent.

The vote:

Jeff Bagwell 381 (86.2), Tim Raines 380 (86.0), Ivan Rodriguez 336 (76.0), Trevor Hoffman 327 (74.0), Vladimir Guerrero 317 (71.7), Edgar Martinez 259 (58.6), Roger Clemens 239 (54.1), Barry Bonds 238 (53.8), Mike Mussina 229 (51.8), Curt Schilling 199 (45.0), Lee Smith 151 (34.2), Manny Ramirez 105 (23.8), Larry Walker 97 (21.9), Fred McGriff 96 (21.7), Jeff Kent 74 (16.7), Gary Sheffield 59 (13.3), Billy Wagner 45 (10.2), Sammy Sosa 38 (8.6), Jorge Posada 17 (3.8), Magglio Ordonez 3 (0.7), Edgar Renteria 2 (0.5), Jason Varitek 2 (0.5), Tim Wakefield 1 (0.2), Casey Blake 0, Pat Burrell 0, Orlando Cabrera 0, Mike Cameron 0, J.D. Drew 0, Carlos Guillen 0, Derrek Lee 0, Melvin Mora 0, Arthur Rhodes 0, Freddy Sanchez 0, Matt Stairs 0.