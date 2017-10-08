WATCH: Tim Tebow greets autistic boy from on-deck circle then hits HR

Tim Tebow fan or not, you have to love this.

The former NFL player who is is trying to make it in baseball did perhaps the most Tim Tebow thing ever.

During a minor league baseball game on July 29 in Port Charlotte, Fla., Tebow was awaiting his turn at bat for the St. Lucie Mets when he was approached by a boy in the stands. Tebow left the on-deck circle and went over to shake the hand of Seth Bosch, who has autism and neurofibromatosis, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Seth returned to his seat crying as his mother, Ileanna, caught the whole exchange on video.

What happened next is movie material. Tebow stepped into the batter’s box and clubbed a home run.

“When Seth came back to his seat, he was crying,” Ileanna Bosch told the Tampa Bay Times. “And then Tim hit the homer. I started crying, too. How does that happen? I think God brought Seth and Tim together.”

Watch the video as Tebow greets Seth at the 1:40 mark and then hits the home run at about the seven-minute mark. Seth’s shirt describes it best: Awesomeness.