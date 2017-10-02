Tinley Park leads Week 6: Show season around Chicago outdoors

Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show, the little show in a gym that became a big one, leads Week 6 of show season around Chicago outdoors.

But it is not the only thing going.

The Henry Decoy Show in Downstate Henry is Sunday and the Sturgeon Spectacular, a 3-day festival (in its 2nd year), begins today in Fond du Lac, Wis. Sturgeon spearing begins Saturday on Lake Winnebago and the upriver lakes. I would love to do both the Sturgeon Spectacular and the Henry Decoy Show.

My problem with this weekend is that it is always the first weekend of sectionals for Beat the Champions, the charity bowling event the Sun-Times has been part of for 56 years. And both Saturday and Sunday I need to be at a bowling center.

With luck, I will get to Tinley Park late on either Saturday or Sunday to at least get through the show. But there is no way that I can make the Henry Decoy Show, something I have long wanted to do. Another year, I may try to get up to Fond du Lac on Friday for the Sturgeon Spectacular.

SHOW DETAILS

Tinley Park Fishing and Outdoor Show: Tinley Park High School, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 11-12 Tickets: $6; seniors, $5; 7-13, $4; 6 and younger, free Parking: free Info: Click here

Sturgeon Spectacular: Fond du Lac, Wis., Friday to Sunday, Feb. 10-12, click here for info

Henry Decoy Show: Henry-Senachwine High School, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sunday, click here for info

Muskie Expo Milwaukee: Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, West Bend, Wis., Friday-Sunday, Friday-Sunday, Feb. 10-12, click here for info