Today in Baseball: Jon Lester goes for first win in 23 days

But it looks so nice

The Cubs will get their first look at the Braves’ new home ballpark, SunTrust Park. Lefty Jon Lester (5-6, 4.25 ERA) hasn’t won since June 24 — 23 days ago. The new ballpark is certainly pretty — but it’s been pretty tough on Braves ace Julio Teheran. While the right-hander is 6-0 with a 2.53 ERA in nine road starts, he hasn’t been able to consistently show that form at home. Teheran will try to improve his unsightly 1-6 record and 7.58 ERA at SunTrust when he faces the Cubs.

Dallas day

Astros ace Dallas Keuchel is expected to throw two innings in a rehabilitation start for Double-A Corpus Christi. The lefty hasn’t pitched since June 2 because of a pinched nerve in his neck. He’s 9-0 with a 1.67 ERA for the AL West leaders, and the former Cy Young Award winner likely will need multiple starts in the minors before he comes off the disabled list.

Bullpen boost

The Nationals are all set for reliable relievers Ryan Madson and Sean Doolittle to join them after making a trade to address their biggest need. The NL East leaders got them Sunday in a deal that sent pitcher Blake Treinen and two minor leaguers to Oakland. Washington has converted just 22 of its 36 save chances this year, and wanted to solidify its bullpen as it looks ahead to October.

What a card

St. Louis rookie Magneuris Sierra has a nine-game hitting streak to begin his career. Brought back from Triple-A on Saturday, he got four more hits and stole a base Sunday at Pittsburgh. The speedy 21-year-old outfielder will try to extend his fast start when the Cardinals visit the New York Mets.

Want him?

Infielder Danny Espinosa is available after being designated for assignment by the Angels. The 30-year-old hit 24 home runs for Washington last season and was traded in the winter to Los Angeles, but batted just .162 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 77 games for his new team.