Todd Frazier, Geovany Soto scratched from White Sox lineup

CLEVELAND – Two White Sox were scratched from the starting lineup before their game against the Indians Wednesday.

Todd Frazier, who played through flu-like symptoms Tuesday, was removed from the lineup a few hours before the game and catcher Geovany Soto was scratched about an hour before the game with a sore right elbow and replaced by Omar Narvaez.

“Today [Frazier] showed up and is a little under the weather so we’ll kind of watch him a little and make sure we don’t aggravate it more than we have to,’’ Renteria said.

Renteria seemed optimistic that Frazier would play in the series finale Thursday. There was no immediate word from the Sox on the extent of Soto’s issue.

Matt Davidson (right) replaced Todd Frazier (21) in the White Sox starting lineup Wednesday. Frazier has the flu. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

Catching up

Narvaez got his third start and will likely catch up with Soto’s playing time soon, and not only because of Soto’s elbow. Renteria said before the game the anticipated scenario is to have Narvaez catch more than half the games.

“I don’t want to keep running Geo back out there,’’ Renteria said. “We did already three days in a row which wasn’t actually planned on.’’

James Shields and Derek Holland had both pitched well with Soto, the 34-year-old veteran, behind the plate, but Renteria talked like he didn’t want to get stuck in the pattern of matching catchers with particular pitchers, especially if an offensive matchup proves favorable.

“We’re very comfortable with both guys with anybody we have,’’ Renteria said. “We’ll continue to mix and match.’’

Struggling May gets a day off

Center fielder Jacob May did not start after starting the season – and his career — at 0-for-14 with six strikeouts and not much hard contact to speak of.

Renteria said the plan to play the rookie four or five days a week remains in place.

“We’re going to give him a day to collect himself,’’ said Renteria, who started Leury Garcia in center.

“I talked to him today, I told him I’m not worried. Just keep playing and have fun. You know, just keep working through the experience he’s having right now. He’s put a little bit of pressure on himself.’’

May did some early work with the hitting coaches.

“There’s always a learning curve when you get to the big leagues,’’ Renteria said. “As far as he’s concerned, I want him to stay relaxed and know he’s going to be out there playing.’’

Chase scenes

Tim Anderson is batting .192 and while Renteria isn’t too worried considering the small sample size, “there have been some at-bats where he’s kind of gotten out of the zone a little bit,’’ he said. “Chased a little more than I’m comfortable seeing him do, but he’s aware of it.

“He has to get pitches more convenient for him to handle.’’

This and that

Renteria said right-hander Jake Petricka (10-day disabled list, lat) “is still recovering, still going through his rehab and once we get back home we’ll have a better sense of where he’s at.’’