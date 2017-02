Todd Frazier out with sore left side

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Third baseman Todd Frazier sat out of drills Wednesday with a sore lower left side and is “day to day,” White Sox manager Rick Renteria said.

Frazier received treatment and called it an oblique issue, although he downplayed the severity of it. Frazier said it occurred swinging a bat Monday.

“We’ll back him up,” Renteria said. “We’ll see where he’s at before I determine how far back we have to push him back.”