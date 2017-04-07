Todd Frazier would love to lead off for White Sox

OAKLAND, Calif. — Rick Renteria has used seven different leadoff men in the White Sox’ first 83 games. Todd Frazier wants to be No. 8.

“I would love to,’’ Frazier said.

Leury Garcia (20 times), Tim Anderson (19), Tyler Saladino (16), Melky Cabrera (7), Yolmer Sanchez (8), Alen Hanson (8) and Adam Engel (5) have all batted first.

But Frazier has not.

Todd Frazier has 15 home runs and 42 RBI for the White Sox this season. (AP)

He might not be the worst option. His batting average (.220) is low but he sees a lot of pitches and his 32 walks have helped keep his on-base percentage at a respectable .335.

Frazier led off a Little League World Series championship game with a home run and he led off throughout high school and college, he said. He had 20, 13 and 15 stolen bases in his three previous seasons and has four this year.

He also hit 40 homers last season and is on pace for 30 this year.

“I see [the Cubs’ Anthony] Rizzo doing it, and I drool over that position,’’ he said.

Frazier, who ranks third on the Sox in Baseball Reference wins above replacement, has batted fourth or fifth in all but five of his games. Leading off an inning this season, he’s better than his norm, batting .268/.342./606 with seven of his 15 home runs over 79 plate appearances.

“I wonder how they would pitch me?’’ he said. “Would they try to get that first pitch fastball over? If they do, I’m ready, I’m going , ‘You try and do that and I’m swinging.’ The walks and my RBI (he’s fourth on the team with 42) might go down but my average would go sky high, in my opinion.’’

Renteria smiled when told Frazier wants to lead off and said he wouldn’t be opposed.

“You know what, I might give him his wish,’’ Renteria said.