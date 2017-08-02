Toews, Crawford lead Blackhawks to wild victory

Vinnie Hinostroza reaches for the puck in front of Minnesota's Erik Haula during the second period Wednesday night in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo)

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild were coming off a nine-day road trip, playing the second half of a back-to-back after getting in from Winnipeg well after midnight, and were starting their backup goaltender, Darcy Kuemper, instead of their All-Star, Devan Dubnyk.

The Blackhawks, meanwhile, were at full strength and had three days off leading up to the game.

You wouldn’t have known it by watching.

The top two teams in the Central Division — the only teams in the league playing on Wednesday night — put on a show, with the Hawks winning 4-3 on Jonathan Toews’ overtime power-play goal. The win was spearheaded by some of the Hawks’ biggest names — Toews (one goal, two assists), Duncan Keith and Corey Crawford (35 saves).

Wild coach Bruce Boudreau joked before the game that the Hawks were simply “trying to make us feel good” by deeming the showdown the “biggest game of the season,” in Patrick Kane’s words. But the truth was, as far as regular-season games in February go, it was a big one. The Hawks entered the game six points back and having played two more games than Minnesota. They needed a win in order to keep the division title within reach. A regulation loss would have put them eight points back, and still two games deeper into the season.

And as for the Wild, well, they’ve been chasing the Hawks for years.

“I think they’re the team that 29 other teams think they have to jump; we’re not special,” Boudreau said. “They won three Cups in six years and when you do that, you’ve earned the right to have everyone bringing their best game to you and they know that. We’re not different. They’ve beaten us [three times] in the playoffs.”

The Hawks took a 1-0 lead on Ryan Hartman’s 13th goal of the season at 10:54 of the first. Vinnie Hinostroza — back in the lineup after two straight healthy scratches — created a turnover in the neutral zone and raced up ice before feeding Hartman in the slot for the goal. Hartman has scored in three straight games.

Nick Schmaltz made it 2-0 just 69 seconds into the second period off a great feed by Jonathan Toews, who had a vintage performance at both ends of the ice. He has three goals and seven assists in his last seven games.

But the Wild responded in a big way, dominating play for most of the rest of the period. Jared Spurgeon beat Corey Crawford high on the glove side to cut the lead to 2-1 just 37 seconds after Schmaltz’s goal. Crawford did his best to hold on to the lead, making big stops on Alex Tuch, Ryan Suter, Nate Prosser, Eric Staal and Charlie Coyle in about a four-minute span before Zach Parise finally broke through with the equalizer.

The Hawks challenged the goal because they thought Parise was offside, and replays seemed to support their case. But after an absurdly long review — more than six minutes, which included linesman Ryan Daisy talking on an iPhone — the replays were deemed inconclusive, and the goal stood.

After a few more nice stops by Crawford, the Hawks took the lead back at 17:24 of the second when Toews sent a pass into the slot for Niklas Hjalmarsson, who made a nice leave for Richard Panik, who tucked the puck behind Darcy Kuemper to make it 3-2.

But the Wild kept coming. Even after Crawford made big stops on Parise early in the third and Charlie Coyle later in the third, Minnesota — sprung by a questionable pick by Staal on Hjalmarsson — tied it up when Marco Scandella fed Erik Haula on the doorstep at 16:57.

Crawford continued his brilliant play in overtime, denying Mikael Granlund in front and Suter on a breakaway.

