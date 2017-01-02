Tomas Hertl’s late goal lifts Sharks to win over Blackhawks

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The last time the Blackhawks came out of a three-day break, following Christmas, they laid an egg in a 3-1 loss to the Winnipeg Jets. So Joel Quenneville didn’t want to compare the first game out of the All-Star break to the first game out of Christmas break.

“I hope not, because we weren’t very good against Winnipeg,” Quenneville said before Tuesday’s game in San Jose. “[But] I think we can recapture quickly the intensity that’s necessary and the pace that is fun to play against these guys with.”

And sure enough, both the Hawks and Sharks came out flying Tuesday night, with San Jose pulling out a 3-1 victory thanks to Tomas Hertl’s goal with 2:03 left in the game.

The pace was high from the start, but neither team could find the back of the net until well into the second period. The breakthrough came at 11:41 of the second, when Patrick Marleau flashed some quick hands to corral a rebound and tuck it in behind Corey Crawford. But Quenneville challenged the goal, and won, as the Sharks were offside on the play.

But Marleau got his 499th career goal anyway, putting in a Brent Burns rebound on a power play less than three minutes later. After Crawford kicked aside a Timo Meier breakaway a minute later, Dennis Rasmussen unleashed a sensational wrist shot from the top of the right circle, banking the puck in off the far post to tie the score.

The game appeared destined for overtime until Hertl swept in a rebound off the back boards for the game-winner. Joe Pavelski, who assisted on the first two goals, added an empty-netter in the last minute.

