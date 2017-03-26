Tony Snell just another reminder of Bulls front office missteps

MILWAUKEE – There are a lot of questions second-year coach Fred Hoiberg simply chooses to stay away from answering these days.

The idea of shaky Bulls draft picks since they landed Jimmy Butler back in 2011, well, that got added to the list on Sunday.

But even so, seeing former Bulls first-round pick Tony Snell now playing a significant starting role for the Milwaukee Bucks was a reminder of the numerous missteps by the Bulls front office.

“I am really happy for Tony,’’ Hoiberg said. “He was a pleasure to coach. He’s a wonderful kid. He does what’s asked of him. It’s great to see him out there knocking down shots, you know, he did that for us, especially early last season.

“It’s great to see him getting this opportunity and taking advantage of that. He’s a guy I always root for just because of the type of kid that he is.’’

The Bulls traded Snell to the Bucks for Michael Carter-Williams back in training camp. Carter-Williams has been in and out of the rotation most of the season, and will be a free agent this offseason. If he leaves – which is almost certain – no player from the 2013 draft will be on the roster.

A disturbing trend for the Bulls.

Since hitting a grand slam with Butler, the Bulls drafted Marquis Teague in 2012, who is out of the league, then the Snell draft, followed by 2014, in which they landed Doug McDermott and Cameron Bairstow. Bairstow is out of the league, while McDermott was traded to Oklahoma City, giving them Cameron Payne. Payne is currently a bottom rotation player.

Bobby Portis was selected in 2015, and he’s been up and down in his second year, while the jury is still out on what rookies Denzel Valentine and Paul Zipser can end up being.

All that Milwaukee cared about was Snell was averaging a career-best 8.5 points per game for them since coming over, and giving them an outside threat [40 percent from three-point range this season] and another perimeter defender. By the way, two talents the Bulls could use these days.

“It was a big trade because that’s somebody that we knew that could fit, that we wanted,’’ Bucks coach Jason Kidd said of Snell. “We were able to get him, and to see the way that he’s been getting the opportunity to play, he’s taken full advantage of it.

“His game is built on confidence, and his teammates and coaches have given him confidence. But he does all the hard work.’’

Speaking of …

Carter-Williams said he hasn’t ruled out returning to the Bulls as a free agent, but he was looking forward to finally having some control over where he plays.

Since winning NBA Rookie of the Year with the 76ers back in 2014, Carter-Williams has been traded to the Bucks and then the Bulls.

“I think it’s definitely something I’m looking forward to,’’ Carter-Williams said, when asked about finding a more permanent work place. “I want to feel that comfort where I can get better, and be in a good situation, just as any player. I’m a free agent, and I want to be somewhere that really fits me and I’ll try and be in the best situation I can.’’