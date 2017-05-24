Top-seeded Northwestern golf survives, advances to championship round

SUGAR GROVE, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern’s women’s golf team advanced to the NCAA Women’s Golf Championship against No. 3 Arizona State after sophomore Janet Mao made a 12-foot par putt on the 19th hole for the decisive victory.

The Wildcats, the home school at Rich Harvest Farms, put together a rally in the semifinal round against the University of Southern California after trailing in four matches.

Northwestern was behind at some point in all five matches and wound up winning the top two. Senior Kacie Komoto won the final three holes to extend her match against freshman Muni He of Southern California, but then Komoto three-putted the 19th hole from 40 feet and lost.

The decisive match Mao against senior Gabriella Then, who was 2 up with four to play until Mao won the 16th and the 18th holes to force overtime. Both players missed the green, with Mao in a bunker and Then facing a downhill chip out of the rough.

Mao pumped her fist when her 12-foot par found the middle of the cup. Then, with an 8-foot putt to extend the match, left her putt one rotation short of going in.

Arizona State, which already has a record seven NCAA women’s golf titles, will try to become the third straight Pac-12 school to win since the format switched to match play in 2015. Northwestern, with the benefit of a home crowd, is trying to become only the second Big Ten team to win a women’s golf title. The other was Purdue in 2010.