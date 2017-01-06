Tough call, but it’s pure muskie: Illinois’ tiger muskie mark stands

Terry Livingston Sr. with his muskie, determined by DNA testing to be a pure muskie and not the Illinois-record tiger muskie. Credit: WLPO Facebook

As some experienced muskie followers guessed when DNA research dragged on, especially on the father, the muskie caught caught May 9 by Terry Livingston Sr. was determined to be a pure muskie and will not be the Illinois-record tiger muskie.

Click here for the details of Livingston’s catch.

So Illinois’ pure muskie record remains the one of 38 pounds, 8 ounces, caught by Matt Carmean below Lake Shelbyville on April 20, 2002.

The tiger muskie record remains the one (31 pounds, 3 ounces) caught by Michael Behmetuik on Aug. 6, 2004 from Lake Will in Will County.

Here is the word on Livingston’s fish from fisheries chief Dan Stephenson, as forwarded by Illini Muskies Alliance’s Ray Thompson: