Tough to leave Yanks, but Blake Rutherford quickly moving on with Sox

Blake Rutherford didn’t deny he came to the White Sox organization with mixed emotions.

“It was definitely difficult to leave the [Yankees] organization. I grew up a big Yankee fan. But also because of the relationships I had with a lot of my teammates [guys] I came in with,” said Rutherford, the 20-year-old outfielder who was the key prospect in the deal that sent Todd Frazier, David Robertson and Tommy Kahnle to the Yankees.

“But I was overjoyed with excitement [to join the White Sox] and just ready to get going and hopefully working my way up to the big leagues with them. They’re building something really special here with all the great prospects they’re getting and all the great player they have in the major leagues.”

Rutherford was the Yankees’ first-round pick in the 2016 draft out of Chaminade High School in West Hills, Calif. He made a quick transition to professional baseball from high school. Rutherford hit .351 with a .986 OPS in two rookie-league stops last season. He was hitting .281 with a .733 OPS with the Yankees Class A team at Charleston, S.C. when he was traded. He went 1-for-5 — a single — in his debut at Class A Kannapolis on Thursday night.

“It was tough to deal Blake,” Yankees general manager Brian Cashman told reporters when the trade was made. “He possesses all of the abilities that the New York Yankees gravitate to. (Rutherford) is a producer. He’s got a high ceiling. He’s got great makeup.”

Rutherford said the Yankees’ emphasis on his mental approach helped him succeed early in his pro career. He was their third-ranked prospect in the minor leagues.

“The Yankees did a good job of helping me build a strong mentality — being able to play every game whether it’s a good game or a bad game,” said Rutherford, who turned 20 on May 2. “I think that’s the reason why I’ve been somewhat successful. … the biggest thing is being mentally strong every day and going in with a fresh start — whether you’re struggling or whether you’re hitting [well].”

Rutherford said he emulates Marlins outfielder Christian Yelich, a fellow southern Californian who has been a model of consistency and all-around play since reaching the big leagues at 21 in 2013.

“I’ve gotten to work out with him and I’m actually pretty cool friends with him,” Rutherford said. “So jut being able to work with him and see how he works and picking things up from him … hopefully be the type of player he is. That would be a huge accomplishment, knowing how much success he’s already had at the big-league level and how fast he was able to get up there.”