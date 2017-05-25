Trade Javy Baez? ‘No intent on our part,’ says Cubs manager Joe Maddon

Cubs manager Joe Maddon used a scheduled day off for shortstop Addison Russell to show off the Cubs’ other Gold Glove-caliber option at the position – and to remind the Javy Baez-for-pitching trade-mongers why the Cubs are more likely to trade secrets with the Russians than Baez at the deadline.

“A lot of times when people are mentioned in a trade, sometimes if it’s perceived that they’re not going well, people want to push them to the front of the line,” said Maddon, adding that perceived depth or redundancy at a position area is another factor.

“I think Javy’s going to be in that position for a bit,” Maddon said. “No intent on our part. However, he’s still going to be mentioned in those moments because of what I just said; he’s going to go good or bad.”

Baez, who slumped through April, has heated up during the just-concluded 10-day homestand, even batting leadoff Wednesday.

Baez safe at home. Last week during a sweep of the Reds.

In the field? In Thursday’s 5-1 victory over the Giants, he closed the eighth with a spectacular stop in the hole, leaped to his feet and threw a Kyle Hendricks fastball (84.1 mph) to first to get Joe Panik by a half-step.

General manager Jed Hoyer reiterated Thursday on WSCR-AM the points he made a week earlier in a conversation with the Sun-Times, outlining the reasons Baez is not being considered in the Cubs’ trade plans – including a reluctance to trade from the big-league core and Baez’s “ability to change a game” offensively or defensively.

“This kid is impactful,” Maddon said. “Given the nature of our team, with the young guys, you’re going to hear [rumors]. If you’re going to attempt to get pitching you’re going to hear the typical names mentioned.

“Being able to give Addy a rest with Baez at short – I mean, that’s just a beautiful thing to be able to do. And I can’t emphasize enough: If you like our kids, just wait a little bit, continue to fertilize them, nurture them. They’re going to keep getting better.”

Notes: Giants left fielder Eduardo Nunez, who was 4-for-11 in the first three games of the series, was scratched from Thursday’s lineup because of a tight hamstring. …The Reds claimed right-hander Jake Buchanan off waivers after the Cubs designated him for assignment Monday to make room on the 40-man roster for reliever Zac Rosscup. Buchanan made one start and a relief appearance for the Cubs last year. …When Cubs closer Wade Davis allowed a two-run homer in the ninth inning Wednesday, it snapped a streak of 64 1/3 innings without allowing a homer that dated to last September. It also snapped his streak of 18 scoreless appearances, the longest by a Cub to start a season since Les Lancaster (20) in 1989. …With a 3-for-4 day, Ben Zobrist extended his streak of reaching base via hit or walk to 22 games, the third-longest active streak in the majors. …Jason Heyward’s go-ahead line drive into the right-field basket in the fifth inning was his fifth homer of the season. He had one at this point last year and didn’t hit his fifth until July 29.

Follow me on Twitter @GDubCub

Email: gwittenmyer@suntimes.com