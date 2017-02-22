Trade talk gets louder for Bulls, just not for Jimmy Butler

The Bulls remained busy trying to change the landscape of their roster on Wednesday.

At least the part of the roster not named Jimmy Butler.

Multiple sources reiterated to the Sun-Times that while the Bulls have taken numerous calls on Butler throughout the week, they have no plans to move the three-time All-Star before the Thursday afternoon trade deadline.

Not that coach Fred Hoiberg was going to tip his hand one way or the other.

“Jimmy obviously has been great for us,’’ Hoiberg said when asked about the possibility of Butler being moved. “We think that will obviously continue to happen.’’

While Butler was excused from the Wednesday evening practice, he has been front and center in the trade rumors, with Boston a frontrunner to try and acquire the Bulls’ best player.

Hoiberg said this time of year brings out the rumors.

“The job that the front office guys have right now is to hear everything and listen to everything and see if there’s something that can help out without jeopardizing the future,’’ Hoiberg said. “Again, there’s a lot of things, a lot of scenarios that are out there, but again, 99 percent of the things you hear and read don’t transpire. You just have to be ready to go out and compete and control what you can control.’’

What Hoiberg wanted controlled was two days of hard practices, keeping the outside noise to a minimum.

“I don’t think it’s affected us at all,’’ Hoiberg said of the trade talk. “I think our guys have done a great job. There’s so many rumors that get thrown against the wall. That’s what most of them are. They’re rumors, and our guys have done a good job of ignoring that and going out and trying to work through.

“I like the way we finished before the break with two very good wins. Hopefully we can build off what we did in those games, with momentum going into the break and come out and play well starting on Friday.

“Everybody’s doing their job right now. There’s probably a lot more noise than what’s actually going to happen.”

But even Hoiberg couldn’t quiet all the noise.

That’s why Nikola Mirotic should keep a bag packed just in case.

The Sun-Times reported in early January that Mirotic was being shopped, and that hasn’t changed. As well as being shopped, it sounded like Mirotic has also been moved further down the bench in Hoiberg’s eyes.

The coach raved about how well Bobby Portis played in the win over Boston last week, and said of Portis, “He’s going to continue to get his opportunity to get minutes. And hopefully he will continue to play well.’’

When asked if that meant Mirotic was out of the rotation for the time being, Hoiberg said, “We’ll see. We’ll see how the flow of the game is going.’’

“We’ve had so many young guys who have come off that bench,’’ Hoiberg said of his depth. “You try to find the players that can go out and help you win. Some nights, it will be different guys, especially based on different injuries and illnesses. Guys have gotten opportunities to play extended minutes. It would be great to have a full, healthy roster here coming down the stretch and try to settle on a nine- or 10-man rotation.’’