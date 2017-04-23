Trivia answer? Sure, but this Red’s part in Cub title not trivial

CINCINNATI – For the first time since the trade that became legendary in Chicago, Scott Feldman finally got to see in person on Saturday the guy who forever made him the answer to a Cubs trivia question.

“I was joking with the guys the other day, calling it the `Scott Feldman trade,’ not the `Jake Arrieta trade,’ “ said the Reds’ right-hander. “He’s pretty tough. Sometimes a change of scenery can really help somebody out, I guess. Look at him now: He’s one of the top pitchers in the league.”

Feldman in 2013 became the definition of one of the key processes in the Cubs’ rebuilding plan under Theo Epstein, the sign-and-flip starter the Cubs turned into the most lopsided trade in baseball in the last decade.

A one-year free agent coming off a down year, Feldman got off to a strong start with a bad Cubs team and in July was sent to Baltimore with backup catcher Steve Clevenger for Arrieta and reliever Pedro Strop.

Remember this guy? The "Scott Feldman trade" that landed Jake Arrieta for the Cubs might be baseball's most lopsided trade of the last decade.

Arrieta since then: 57-21 with a 2.57 ERA in 102 starts, an All-Star selection, a 2015 Cy Young Award and a 2016 Cubs World Series ring.

“I don’t think we’re competitive in ’15 without him, and we’re not a playoff team without him,” Epstein said recently. “Maybe the whole timetable for the rebuild is different without him.”

Said Feldman: “Kind of funny how that works out. I think maybe Theo should send me over a ring. … Just kidding.”

The year with Chicago worked out for Feldman, too. He used that season as a springboard, to a three-year, $30 million deal with Houston, eventually being traded to Toronto for the Blue Jays’ playoff push last year.

He signed a one-year, $2.3 million deal with the Reds for this year. In fact, he was their Opening Day starter – something Arrieta was not for his team this year.

Feldman, who actually has made three opening starts for three different teams, doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about his place in Cubs lore.

“I just think about how much I enjoyed being over there and playing with those guys,” said Feldman, who especially appreciated pitching coach Chris Bosio and guys like Anthony Rizzo and strength coach Tim Buss.

“I was happy for them to take it all the way,” Feldman, 34, said. “It must have been a pretty cool celebration.”

Whether he take a little private pride in his part of the bigger picture of that historic championship, Feldman would welcome a chance to return at some point in his career.

“Who wouldn’t want to play [there]. They’re set up to be good for a long time,” he said. “And I think that’s what a lot of teams are modeling their formulas after, the way Theo rebuilt the Cubs.

“Chicago’s a great spot to live, a great spot to play,” he added. “It was fun being on that team even when we weren’t very good. It was just a cool place to play, walk to the ballpark and see everybody with their Cubs shirts on, drinking beers at 9 in the morning. It was pretty cool.”

And if his Cubs experience goes full circle?

“You never know,” he said. “It’d be pretty cool.”

Notes: Reds shortstop Zack Cozart was scratched from Sunday’s lineup because of a sore wrist. … Cubs second baseman Ben Zobrist returned to the Cubs’ lineup after being sidelined much of the week with a sore lower back. He singled, doubled and scored twice.