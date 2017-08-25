Trubisky vs. Glennon: What to watch in Bears’ third preseason game

It’s Mike Glennon vs. Mitch Trubisky.

The prize?

The Bears’ starting job at quarterback.

Yep, Sunday is absolutely more than your typical third preseason game. This isn’t a dress rehearsal against the Titans in Nashville, Tennessee on Sunday.

Bears rookie Mitch Trubisky. (Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Glennon is playing for the starting job that he once was promised by the Bears, and Trubisky is playing to take it.

Here is what we’re watching at Nissan Stadium:

Mike must excel

The Bears still see immense benefits in having a patient approach to Trubisky’s development, but it’s a plan that requires Glennon to be a better quarterback than he’s been since training camp opened in Bourbonnais.

Uneven, turnover-prone play won’t work. Glennon needs to be efficient. It would help to hit receivers in stride more, too.

That said, an average performance by Glennon might be all it takes to keep Trubisky on the sideline when the regular season opens. The question is whether he’s capable of producing it at this point.

It’s not too late for Glennon to redeem himself, but it is late. This is arguably his last stand to prove that this year truly is his.

Trubisky is playing with the starters because of his quick development but also because of Glennon’s alarmingly uninspiring play this preseason.

Two horrible interceptions, a third one that was dropped by a defensive back and a 48.4 passer rating highlight Glennon’s woes.

“The competitor in him is going to bring out a little bit more,” tight end Zach Miller said. “I think he’s confident in his ability.”

Still, it’s not a good sign when Glennon’s resolve and confidence have become a storyline – and they have been for weeks.

More for Mitch

Coach John Fox thought Trubisky played well with the starters this week. He also said the Bears’ plan for him in the second half against the Titans will be based on play counts. He also didn’t rule out inserting Trubisky earlier in the game.

“We’ll just see how it goes,” Fox said.

Testing Trubisky extends beyond the players he plays with and against on the field. It involves a variety of plays calls from offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains, who has installed a game plan. If Trubisky is as comfortable with everything as his teammates say he is, it’s time to test it.

Trubisky has had success from the shotgun and on bootlegs this preseason. Because of it, he’s opened eyes across the league. But more standard under-center drops of three, five or seven steps could be coming against the Titans.

“We’re excited [with] where he’s at in this stage right now,” cornerback Prince Amukamara said. “You want guys to be playing confident this time around, and every game, we’re excited to see him play.”

Manhandling Mariota

The strong play of the Bears’ top defense last week against the Cardinals is a reason for optimism. It included limiting All-Pro running back David Johnson to three yards on three carries.

The Cardinals’ starters only found the end zone after taking over on the Bears’ 43-yard line following safety Tyrann Mathieu’s interception of Glennon and his long return.

Now, enter Marcus Mariota, the quarterback who Bears general manager Ryan Pace coveted in the draft two years ago.

Mariota — a quarterback who has literally not thrown an interception in the red zone in two seasons — is the humble leader of a young Titans team that is expected to make a major leap this season.

The Bears’ defense is a unique blend of young, homegrown talent and capable veterans with much to prove. They believe they’ve established an identity.

Amukamara said they want to be “known” and “feared.” Defensive end Akiem Hicks said they want to be “nasty.”

“We knew where we wanted to be,” Hicks said. “We knew what our culture and what our identity wanted to be. Now, we’re just implementing it.”

Not a Long line

At this point, it will be surprising if guard Kyle Long is ready for Week 1. His recovery from ankle surgery in December has become long and arduous.

Fox was particularly ominous on Friday.

“When he’s back to close to himself, he’ll be back in there,” Fox said. “I can’t honestly say when that’s going to be.”

But Hroniss Grasu, a close friend of Long’s who played with him at Oregon, has stabilized the interior of the offensive line.

After missing all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his knee, Grasu is starting to resemble the center the Bears thought he would be when he was drafted in the third round in 2015. His improvement has allowed Cody Whitehair to shift to left guard in Long’s absence.

Behind an offensive line of Grasu, Whitehair, right guard Josh Sitton and tackles Bobby Massie and Charles Leno Jr., rookie running back Tarik Cohen ran for 77 yards on 11 carries last week against the Cardinals.

Time to shine

There are a number of players to watch when it comes to the Bears’ final cuts.

Is cornerback Kyle Fuller’s strong play as of late an indication of good things to come this season?

Do the Bears keep young, promising receiver Tanner Gentry or savvy veteran Victor Cruz? How about Roy Robertson-Harris or Mitch Unrein on the defensive line?

Is Daniel Brown or Ben Braunecker talented enough to warrant keeping four tight ends?

Who has more value on special teams: receiver Deonte Thompson or running back Benny Cunningham? What about receiver Josh Bellamy?

The Bears will have better answers after Sunday.