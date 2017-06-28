Photos: Trump welcomes Cubs to Oval Office

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump showed off a Cubs jersey on Wednesday as welcomed members of the 2016 World Series Cubs to the Oval Office.

The visit comes a few hours before the Cubs play their third game of the four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

The “unofficial” visit was the second time the team has visited the White House. The Cubs were honored in a formal ceremony on Jan. 16 with former President Barack Obama.

But this time, not all of the team decided to go. As of Tuesday evening of the 22 players surveyed, 10 planned to skip the visit.

President Donald Trump shows off his Cubs jersey next to the 2016 World Series trophy in the Oval Office/ Photo by Lynn Sweet

“I’m going because it’s the United States of America, and I’d rather not live anywhere else except this country,” said first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was the player rep who addressed the media in January after the Obama visit. “It’s an honor. No political ties. It’s the White House.”

Only four current players who were on the World Series roster missed the trip in January: Jake Arrieta, John Lackey, Jon Lester and Hector Rondon. And at least five other 2016 players who were not on the Series roster attended.

Arrieta, who pitched Tuesday night, and Rondon aren’t going this time, either.

“I prefer to stay in my room, get rest and get prepared for the game,” Rondon said.