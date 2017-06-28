Photos: Trump welcomes Cubs to Oval Office

Baseball 06/28/2017, 01:46pm
Lynn Sweet
@lynnsweet | email

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump showed off a Cubs jersey on Wednesday as welcomed members of the 2016 World Series Cubs to the Oval Office.

The visit comes a few hours before the Cubs play their third game of the four-game series against the Washington Nationals.

The “unofficial” visit was the second time the team has visited the White House. The Cubs were honored in a formal ceremony on Jan. 16 with former President Barack Obama.

Kris Brant stands beside President Donald Trump at the White House. | Lynn Sweet/Sun-Times

But this time, not all of the team decided to go. As of Tuesday evening of the 22 players surveyed, 10  planned to skip the visit.

President Donald Trump shows off his Cubs jersey next to the 2016 World Series trophy in the Oval Office/ Photo by Lynn Sweet

“I’m going because it’s the United States of America, and I’d rather not live anywhere else except this country,” said first baseman Anthony Rizzo, who was the player rep who addressed the media in January after the Obama visit. “It’s an honor. No political ties. It’s the White House.”

President Donald Trump meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. | Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Only four current players who were on the World Series roster missed the trip in January: Jake Arrieta, John Lackey, Jon Lester and Hector Rondon. And at least five other 2016 players who were not on the Series roster attended.

US President Donald Trump ponders a question from the press as he meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs. | Nicholas Kamm/Associated Press

Arrieta, who pitched Tuesday night, and Rondon aren’t going this time, either.

“I prefer to stay in my room, get rest and get prepared for the game,” Rondon said.

President Donald Trump meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs. | Susan Walsh/Associated Press

President Donald Trump holds a Chicago Cubs jersey as he meets with members of the 2016 World Series Champions Chicago Cubs. | Susan Walsh/Associated Press

Previously from Sports

Miguel Montero after Cubs cut him:
Montero designated for assignment by Cubs after he blasts Arrieta
Cubs only want company line, so Miguel Montero is gone
Trump welcomes Cubs to Oval Office

Stories from around the web you may like