Trump’s war of words with NFL rages on — all the way to London

Jacksonville Jaguars players lock arms and kneel down during the playing of the U.S. national anthem before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday Sept. 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

President Donald Trump took a break Sunday morning from calling North Korea’s nuclear-powered leader Little Rocket Man and continued his assault on the NFL.

Tripling down on his rhetoric — that started at a Friday rally preaching to his base in Alabama and continued with a Twitter war with NBA superstar LeBron James on Saturday — Trump called out NFL players, owners and commissioner Roger Goodell. Trump tweeted “If NFL fans refuse to go to games until players stop disrespecting our Flag & Country, you will see change take place fast. Fire or suspend!”

That tweeted was later followed by this one: “…NFL attendance and ratings are WAY DOWN. Boring games yes, but many stay away because they love our country. League should back U.S.”

Expect players around the league — in the NFL and possibly Major League Baseball — to mirror what happened in London early this morning.

Before an NFL game at Wembley Stadium, about two dozen players from the the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars kneeled during the American national anthem. Players on both teams who were not kneeling — joined by Jaguars owners Shad Khan — locked arms in a clear show of unity. It was also a clear show of resistance to Trump.

It’s worth noting no players kneeled during “God Save The Queen,” Britain’s national anthem. But the players, and Khan, remained locked in arms.