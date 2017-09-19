Bears Q&A: On fans’ John Fox frustration, QB Mitch Trubisky, next win
The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of queries sent to @PatrickFinley, who responds with more than 140 characters:
Yeah, fans aren’t happy with the state of things.
Both sides will tell you that it’s a collaborative effort; Fox said Monday that “there’s a lot of people evaluating the situation” and that examining starter Mike Glennon and Trubisky is “something that upstairs we talk about every day.” Pace, of course, is Fox’s boss, and is on a different timeline. He will ensure that the franchise’s most crucial investment is handled properly. Regardless of their record, the Bears won’t play Trubisky until they think he’s ready — for his own good. Long-term, that’s the only intelligent way to do it.
Yes — the league has a lot of mediocre teams — but probably not until October. If Glennon steals one Sunday, the pressure will come off of him for a while. If he wins in Green Bay four days later, he deserves a statue. Or his likeness carved into butter. Or something.
The Bears’ preferred personnel packages vary by game, depending on how they try to exploit their opponents. But Adam Shaheen playing only 13 snaps over the first two games is a stark reminder that the second-round pick’s jump from Div. II Ashland to the NFL has a serious learning curve. Tight end Zach Miller said Shaheen was more aggressive blocking on run plays on Sunday, which is a good sign. Daniel Brown, the Bears’ fourth tight end, has yet to play on offense. The Bears can’t play four tight ends all game if they expect to open up the field for their running game. Then they’re one-dimensional, which is worse than being understaffed at one position.
Funny question. Seems like the same fans that hated Jay Cutler bemoaned the Glennon signing … and then the trade-up for Trubisky … and then the Bears naming their starter … and then not playing the No. 2 overall pick Sunday in a blowout. (Fox’s reasoning: the inexperienced Glennon needs all the snaps he can get). Can’t blame fans, though, for a franchise whose most accomplished quarterback last played in 1950. As for Sanchez: I thought the only way he’d play this year is because of injury, and that won’t happen as long as he’s the team’s third-stringer.
He recovered a fumble Sunday, but you’re right — the Bears’ second-year outside linebacker, and my pick to make the Pro Bowl, has yet to register a sack. Floyd, who has one batted pass this year, played well in the season-opener. The second game was wonky from the second quarter on.