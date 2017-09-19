Bears Q&A: On fans’ John Fox frustration, QB Mitch Trubisky, next win

The Sun-Times’ experts can answer your Bears questions all week on Twitter. Here’s a sampling of queries sent to @PatrickFinley, who responds with more than 140 characters:

How hasn't John Fox been charged with war crimes yet for making us watch this garbage? — Bill Allison (@MustBillJacuzzi) September 18, 2017

Yeah, fans aren’t happy with the state of things.

Bears coach John Fox signals from the sidelines Sunday. (Getty Images)

Who is more condescending, John Fox or Bears beat writers? — Gabriel (@Pumpi9121) September 18, 2017

I prefer patronizing to condescending.

Any suggestions how to spend Sunday afternoons from now until Trubisky is playing? — Jiggles (@Jiggle_City) September 19, 2017

My wife would argue a pumpkin patch, but I think mid-September is way too early. Can’t keep a pumpkin in your house all the way through to Halloween. Plus, it’s too hot for cider, and cider is half the reason to go.

Who is calling the shots on starting QB Fox or Pace ? Fox needs to win gms 2 have any chance stayn n we know #10 gives us best chance to win — pat nolan (@pnolan4) September 19, 2017

Both sides will tell you that it’s a collaborative effort; Fox said Monday that “there’s a lot of people evaluating the situation” and that examining starter Mike Glennon and Trubisky is “something that upstairs we talk about every day.” Pace, of course, is Fox’s boss, and is on a different timeline. He will ensure that the franchise’s most crucial investment is handled properly. Regardless of their record, the Bears won’t play Trubisky until they think he’s ready — for his own good. Long-term, that’s the only intelligent way to do it.

Will #DaBears ever win another game? — Sauganash Steve (@DartTalk) September 18, 2017

Yes — the league has a lot of mediocre teams — but probably not until October. If Glennon steals one Sunday, the pressure will come off of him for a while. If he wins in Green Bay four days later, he deserves a statue. Or his likeness carved into butter. Or something.

Why aren't the Bears using all of their healthy TEs while the rest of the O is injured? — Tom Meismer (@tommeismer) September 19, 2017

The Bears’ preferred personnel packages vary by game, depending on how they try to exploit their opponents. But Adam Shaheen playing only 13 snaps over the first two games is a stark reminder that the second-round pick’s jump from Div. II Ashland to the NFL has a serious learning curve. Tight end Zach Miller said Shaheen was more aggressive blocking on run plays on Sunday, which is a good sign. Daniel Brown, the Bears’ fourth tight end, has yet to play on offense. The Bears can’t play four tight ends all game if they expect to open up the field for their running game. Then they’re one-dimensional, which is worse than being understaffed at one position.

@patrickfinley Do you think Bears fans turn on Trubisky and call for young Mark Sanchez. Could the fans be the reason Chicago is QB hell? — Dan Starzec Jr (@DanStarzec) September 19, 2017

Funny question. Seems like the same fans that hated Jay Cutler bemoaned the Glennon signing … and then the trade-up for Trubisky … and then the Bears naming their starter … and then not playing the No. 2 overall pick Sunday in a blowout. (Fox’s reasoning: the inexperienced Glennon needs all the snaps he can get). Can’t blame fans, though, for a franchise whose most accomplished quarterback last played in 1950. As for Sanchez: I thought the only way he’d play this year is because of injury, and that won’t happen as long as he’s the team’s third-stringer.

Where has Leonard Floyd Disappeared? — Nachyborg (@nacdownunder) September 19, 2017

He recovered a fumble Sunday, but you’re right — the Bears’ second-year outside linebacker, and my pick to make the Pro Bowl, has yet to register a sack. Floyd, who has one batted pass this year, played well in the season-opener. The second game was wonky from the second quarter on.