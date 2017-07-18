UIC names Garrett Klassy as new athletic director

The University of Illinois-Chicago chancellor Michael Amiridis named Garrett Klassy as the Flames’ new athletic director on Tuesday.

The university’s board of trustees’ vote is still pending.

Klassy will succeed Jim Schmidt, who will retire Aug. 1 after being UIC’s athletic director for more than 22 years.

Amiridis said Klassy is the right fit to take over.

“[Klassy] has the passion and experience to help us achieve competitive excellence and continue to enhance the academic success and overall experience for our student-athletes,” Amiridis said.

Klassy has more than 20 years of experience in intercollegiate athletics. He’s currently in charge of George Washington University’s athletics’ external operations, which includes its corporate sponsorships, sports marketing, ticket sales and communications. Klassy has been with the Colonials since 2013.

Prior to that job, Klassy has worked in numerous other athletic departments across the country including Oregon, Alabama and Tulane.

Klassy is set to begin his work at UIC on Aug. 15.

