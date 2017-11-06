Umpires changing wild pitch to hit batsman irks Maddon

Sunday starter Jake Arrieta held a 4-0 lead before a strange fifth inning ended his day.

Arrieta gave up a double to Tony Wolters and then walked pinch hitter Raimel Tapia to start the inning. What next was called a wild pitch to Charlie Blackmon advanced the runners — until Rockies manager Bud Black came out to talk to home plate umpire Marvin Hudson.

After a conference of all four umpires on the field, Blackmon was given first base as a hit batter.

Cubs manager Joe Maddon questioned the call, eventually lifting Arrieta, who walked in a run.

Joe Maddon argues with umpires in the fifth inning against the Rockies on Sunday. | Nam Y. Huh/AP

‘‘Apparently there is a rule that it’s not a challenge thing,’’ Maddon said of the decision allowing the umpires to confer in questions of a hit batter. ‘‘My argument was how can you see it any differently from out there [on the field]. I think in those situations you should use a challenge.’’

Carl Edwards Jr. (2-0) finished the inning and earned the victory, with Koji Uehara (2 innings) and Wade Davis (13th save) finishing.

Look familiar?

When the Cubs started 2016 on a roll that never ended, pitching was the element that was the difference from their 2015 playoff team.

That might be the difference for the Rockies, a team always known in the past for hitting.

‘‘I knew they were good on the field. I knew they could play defense,’’ Maddon said. ‘‘But the difference between now and last couple of years is definitely pitching.’’

The Rockies staff has the fourth best ERA in the National League for a team with the second-most victories in baseball. They lead the league in saves and in defense.

The Rockies have two pitchers on the disabled list, yet starter Tyler Chatwood, who won Friday’s 4-1 victory, could be the staff’s best, in Maddon’s eyes.

‘‘Keep an eye on this guys because what he’s doing now and how he’s doing it, by the end of the season you’ll be talking about him a lot,’’ he said.

Remembering Stan

Today’s annual amateur draft is the first since the sudden death last fall of Stan Zielinski, one of the Cubs’ longtime local scouts whose successful signings included Kyle Schwarber.

‘‘We always talk about Stan,’’ vice president of scouting Jason McLeod said this week, recalling ‘Stan-isms.’ ’’

‘‘We were reading a follow report [he prepared] on a kid and it was along the lines of ‘we have to treat this kid like a student driver. He’s knew to this, and we just hope it’s not a bumpy right and it’s a smooth ride with him.’ We all got a chuckle about it.’’