Under-utilized at Alabama, TE O.J. Howard a potential NFL star

MOBILE, Ala. — Tight end O.J. Howard was overshadowed and underutilized at Alabama, but he’s already a star at the Senior Bowl — recognized almost universally as the best player here, and living up to the hype by making one-handed catches and showing NFL-level prowess as a blocker. Everybody’s watching to see what he’ll do next.

This already is kind of a new realm for Howard. Though he played at the most high-profile program in the country, he was mostly an afterthought as a playmaker — as if he had a “break glass in case of emergency” label on him.

He averaged 34.5 receiving yards in 50 career games at Alabama (114 receptions for 1,726 yards and seven touchdowns in four seasons) — but came up huge in two national championship games against Clemson: five receptions for 208 yards and two touchdowns in a 45-40 victory in 2016 and four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown in a 35-31 loss on Jan. 9.

So he averaged 152 receiving yards in two championshp games and 29.5 in all others at Alabama. What’s the deal with that?

Alabama tight end O.J. Howard has been as good as advertised at Senior Bowl practices this week in Mobile, Ala. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

“It’s just the way it was, man,” Howard said. “I wish I could have gotten the ball a lot more to make plays. That’s why I’m here now. At the next level, I think I’ll have the opportunities to make plays. The tight ends get used a lot more in the NFL. I’m just thankful for the opportunity to be here right now.”

Howard, who measured 6-5 5/8, 249, with an 80 3/8-inch wing span, is the top-ranked prospect in what is considered a strong tight end draft class. Ole Miss’ Evan Engram (6-3, 236) and Arkansas’ Jeremy Sprinkle (6-5, 256) also have stood out at the Senior Bowl. South Alabama’s Gerald Everett (6-3, 227) and Toledo’s Michael Roberts (6-4, 261) also are top-rated prospects. And Florida International’s Jonnu Smith (6-3, 245) looks like an intriguing sleeper.

A strong tight end class is good news for the Bears, who passed on a weak class last year despite the need and suffered without a proven NFL pass-catching tight end after Zach Miller suffered a broken foot in Week 11 against the Giants. While Miller is expected to return at full strength in 2017, the Bears are almost certain to draft a tight end this year.

Howard would be a dream scenario for the Bears, who with the No. 3 and No. 36 overall picks likely would have to trade up or down for the mid- to late-first round pick it would take to get him. Howard is the latest candidate to be part of the next-generation class of NFL tight ends. He grew up as a blocker in Alabama’s run-first offense, but obviously has the speed and skill to be a down-field, big-play pass-catching threat.

“I look at Jason Witten and the way he run-blocks and runs routes is outstanding,” Howard said when asked which NFL tight ends he emulates. “Jimmy Graham is another guy. Jordan Reed — those are some of the guys I think do a great job in today’s game, which is being able to get open and doing what it takes to be a successful tight end at the next level.”

Howard, who grew up in Autauga County, Ala. just north of Montgomery, is confident he can be a bigger contributor in the NFL than he was in college.

“Just the way [the tight ends] are always in different positions,” he said. “They’re out wide, in the backfield, moving around to get the [best] match-ups. I think that’s something where I say, ‘I can do that. I can run those routes.’ I can be in the end zone running a fade and catch the ball for a touchdow. Or a slant, like [Rob] Gronkowski. It’s a very happy feeling for me to know that my time could possibly come one day.”

Howard seems to have everything teams are looking for in the player and the person. He’s soft-spoken but confident. He doesn’t seem to be a look-at-me type of player or person. Instead of parlaying the tremendous championship-game performance against Clemson into NFL money last year, he returned to school and graduated. From the outside, he looks like he was raised right.

“I’m a very presentable guy,” he said. “I’ve got character. I treat everybody the way I want to be treated. As far as football goes, I’m a guy that can make plays in the running game and the passing game. If I can establish those three things here, it’ll be a successful trip for me.”