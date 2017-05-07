Undeterred by uncertain future, Melky Cabrera stays hot

OAKLAND, Calif. – If general manager Rick Hahn is shopping Melky Cabrera in these weeks leading to the trade deadline, he might want to pin a quote or two from White Sox hitting coach Todd Steverson on the ad:

“Professional hitter. Believes in his approach. Knows how to function at the plate and has a belief in himself and knows exactly what he can do.’’

For Steverson, who talked about his .291-batting switch hitter before the White Sox closed out a three-game series Wednesday against the A’s and Sonny Gray Wednesday afternoon, Cabrera is at the top of his list of hitters in the Sox lineup he’d want up with a runner on third and less than two outs. Or any RBI situation, for that matter.

“A guy who can use the whole field on a line or go off and hit a double,’’ Steverson said.

Melky Cabrera hits a two-run home run against the Athletics Tuesday in Oakland. (AP)

In the third and final year of a $42 million contract paying him $15 million in 2017, Cabrera is more than expendable on a team in full rebuild mode. Interest doesn’t seem to be hot right now, perhaps because of the price and defensive metrics which don’t flatter the left fielder, despite his strong and accurate arm. But that could change as July 31 approaches for contending teams looking for a career .286/.337/.418 hitter with World Series experience.

“This is an important season for me, but I don’t like to think about free agency or what is in the future,’’ Cabrera said through interpreter Billy Russo. “Because if you do, you miss the opportunity to enjoy what you are doing right now. So I am just trying to do my best, work hard every day, help the team win games and be the best player I can be. That’s my mindset.’’

That mindset seems to be working. Cabrera, 32, was batting .345 with eight homers and 32 RBI in his last 40 games. He was batting .291 with 10 homers and 51 RBI after driving in two runs with a homer and knocking in the tying run with a single in the ninth inning Tuesday. In his first two at-bats against Gray, Cabrera lined out to center and bounced a ground-rule double over the center-field wall.

“He keeps it real simple,’’ Steverson said. “That’s where you try to keep hitting. You can scramble yourself as much as you want, you can try to decode and solve riddles all you want but at the end of the day you want to keep it simple.’’

Cabrera says he basically looks for one good pitch to hit in a certain area and pounces. Experience has helped him “know what to do in [key] situations” and boosted confidence over the years, but for the most part his approach as always been the same.

“He’s able to slow things down in big situations on both sides of the plate,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. “There’s a lot of experience, which probably leads to the confidence he has. He has been on a phenomenal run, the things he’s doing in key situations for us.’’

Cabrera has also been fun to have around, clowning in the outfield with opponents and fans and keeping things loose with teammates. An open Bible at his locker also portrays a serious, religious side as well.

“He’s one of our top characters but he does it in a good way,’’ Steverson said. “Really encouraging to everybody, doesn’t matter. Always involved and loves to play the game

“I wouldn’t put a ‘clown’ tag on him. He’s more of an enthusiast. He can recognize when the dugout is a little somber or whatever, and in his broken English or Spanglish get it going.

“He’s also a guy who everybody trusts in when he goes up. You can’t predict a hit but when he goes up there you know he has a pretty good chance of barreling something up.’’