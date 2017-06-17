Up or down? Where the Bears stand after their offseason program

The Chicago Sun-Times’ Mark Potash breaks down the gains made and questions looming after the Bears’ offseason program, which ended when they broke their mandatory minicamp Thursday.

Mike Glennon has looked …

Like a quarterback with no NFL starts since 2014 and only 18 total in four NFL seasons playing for a new team, learning a new offense, with a new offensive line that is missing its two best players and an entire group of receivers he had never before thrown to. It’s difficult to tell how much Glennon is grasping this offense because so many others are trying to grasp it as well.

Mitch Trubisky has looked …

Bears newcomer Jaye Howard (left) could provide a big upgrade on the defensive line in 2017, but he also has to prove he is healthy after missing eight games last season. (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

Intriguing. Trubisky’s accuracy is impressive. It’s easy to see why he was a first-round draft pick. He doesn’t look out of place. If the starting job were an open competition instead of Glennon’s no matter what, at this point there is no reason to believe that Trubisky would not be a contender.

John Fox’s biggest challenge will be …

Managing the quarterback situation. If Mike Glennon is good from the start, it won’t be an issue. But if Glennon is a work-in-progress as he is likely to be, the Bears can “bunker down” and insulate themselves from “outside noise” all they want and they won’t be able to keep the quarterback chatter from impacting the Bears’ organization, including the locker room.

He’s impressed me …

Tight end Adam Shaheen. With his impressive size, speed and athleticism, the rookie from Division-II Ashland showed enough to support GM Ryan Pace’s belief that he can contribute as a rookie.

He’ll have the most to prove in camp …

Guard Kyle Long. The three-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman is arguably the Bears’ best player. But after playing through a shoulder injury, missing the second half of last season with an ugly ankle injury and missing much of the practice portion of the offseason program, it remains to be seen just how much the Bears can count on Long not only being there, but being as good as he was.

Are the Bears’ injuries worth worrying about?

Yes. Maybe a lot of it is bad luck. But after two seasons of injury issues under John Fox, the Bears have lost the benefit of the doubt. Considering the Bears history under Fox, if Danny Trevathan doesn’t spend the first six games on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, it would be a bonus. Long, Sitton, tight end Zach Miller, linebacker Pernell McPhee and defensive lineman Jaye Howard all bear watching in the early going.

Have the Bears made enough progress this offseason?

Too hard to tell. You can’t blame the Bears players and coaches for being upbeat, but the “signs of progress” are all too familiar — a better vibe, better communication, more familiarity with the offense/defense, hungry players with something to prove, etc., etc. The Bears have a real chance to be better than people think, but the best advice for Bears fans right now is: demand to see it before you believe it.