Upbeat Kevin White eager to stay healthy, ‘take off’ in 2017

Kevin White — remember him? — still is confident he can be the player the Bears thought they were getting when general manager Ryan Pace drafted the 6-3, 216-pound wide receiver seventh overall in 2015.

“No doubt at all — just got to get my body right,” White said Monday. “Once I do that I’ll do what I’m allowed to do. I’m actually excited. A lot of pressure, a lot of doubts that everybody has. But it’ll work out.”

White might be the ultimate x-factor for the Bears heading into 2017 — not only does it remain to be seen if what kind of impact he can make, but also whether he can stay healthy long enough to prove it. After he missed his entire rookie season because of a stress fracture, he played only four games in 2016 before suffering a season-ending fractured fibula/high ankle sprain. He finished with 19 receptions for 187 yards (9.8 avg.) and no touchdowns, with a long gain of 32 yards against the Cowboys.

“It’s frustrating,” he said. “I didn’t think I would be out this year, obviously I did everything I could in the offseason. Stayed here, trained, worked my butt off, did everything I thought I could. It’s just unfortunate, but it’s the name of the game. I just have to fight back and stay patient and mentally stay tough.”

Bears wide receiver Kevin White (13) had six receptions for 55 yards in a victory over the Lions at Soldier Field in Week 4. But he suffered a fractured fibula and high ankle sprain that put him on injured reserve. (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

White underwent surgery in October. He still is not running, but said he feels good, is getting better and expects to be 100 percent healthy for the start of the offseason program.

“I would rather have this one happen rather than last year,” White said. “I’ll be back just fine. It won’t mess my game up at all. It’s just about time frame — walking, jogging and things like that. Once I’m able to start doing everything I’m allowed to do, that’s when I’ll try to hit it hard.

“I’m just trying to get my body back — hamstrings, every little body part I can … Once I get the green light to do what I can, I’m going to take off.”