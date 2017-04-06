Upton walk-off completes Tigers sweep of White Sox

DETROIT — Justin Upton’s three-run homer in the ninth inning against David Robertson lifted the Tigers to a 7-4 victory over the White Sox, completing a three-game series sweep and dealing the Sox their fifth straight loss.

The Sox (24-31) played a sloppy series in Detroit. On Sunday, second baseman Yolmer Sanchez made one error and misplayed a double play grounder into a force out in the ninth, and reliever Chris Beck was charged with an error on a check-the-runner throw to first that first baseman Jose Abreu should have caught. The Tigers easily stole third base twice, and rookie Adam Engel failed to get a safety squeeze down.

“Yeah, we didn’t have a great showing here in Detroit,” Robertson said. “It sucks to lose that one. It sucks to give up a walk-off. We pretty much played like crap the last three days and it showed.’’

Robertson (3-2) hit Nicholas Castellanos on the hand with a curveball leading off the Tigers ninth before Miguel Cabrera’s ground ball hit Sanchez in the chest, settling to get Miguel Cabrera at first.

Detroit Tigers' Justin Upton celebrates his walk off three-run home run against the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Sunday, June 4, 2017. Detroit won 7-4. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) ORG XMIT: MIPS121

J.D. Martinez was intentionally walked before Upton drove a hanging 1-2 curveball for his 11th homer.

“It sat in the middle of the zone and he hit it I’m assuming about 20 rows back,” Robertson said. “I didn’t need to look. It was loud off the bat.”

Martinez also homered against Sox starter David Holmberg for the Tigers (28-28), who have won four straight.

Avisail Garcia and Todd Frazier had three hits each, Frazier his eighth homer giving the Sox to a 2-0 lead against Justin Verlander, who would leave in the third inning with a tight groin. Frazier, Anderson and Kevin Smith doubled in a two-run eighth that erased a 4-2 deficit.

Renteria said his team looked “lethargic,” although he insisted on praising it for “grinding” and “fighting every single inning.”

“All in all, our guys were probably a little tired today,’’ Renteria said. “That’s what it looked like to me. Nonetheless that’s not an excuse for some of the mistakes that we made.’’