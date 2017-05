Venus reveals Serena’s expecting a baby girl

Serena Williams of the U.S., center, watches her sister Venus Williams' match against Japan's Kurumi Nara during their second round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium, in Paris, France. | Petr David Josek/Associated Press

Venus Williams accidentally spilled the beans on the gender of her pregnant sister Serena’s baby.

And it appears that Serena will be having a girl.

After her second-round win at the French Open, Venus was asked what she wanted the baby to call her.

She said: “She’s going to call me ‘favorite aunt’.”

Serena, who is about six months pregnant, was at Roland Garros on Wednesday, watching her older sister beat Kurumi Nara of Japan in straight sets.