LONDON — After winning her first tennis match since being involved in a car accident that left one Florida man dead, Venus Williams was visibly upset in her post-match press conference at Wimbledon.

A reporter asked Williams if she had anything to say about the fatal car accident on June 9 that involved 78-year-old Florida resident Jerome Barson, who died on June 22 because of his injuries sustained in the accident.

Williams who appeared to be physically upset about the situation started answering the question saying: “There are really no words to describe how devastating, and yeah. I’m completely speechless.” She then began to cry.

This comes after Williams, who was sued by Barson’s estate last week, posted a heartfelt statement on her Facebook page Friday. She wrote that she is “heartbroken by this accident” and sends her condolences to the family and friends.

At Wimbledon, Williams was a tenth-seed and she went on to beat Elise Mertens 7-6 (7), 6-4 Monday in the first round at Wimbledon, a tournament the American has won five times.

On the No. 1 Court, Williams had to wait through a 33-minute rain delay to win her opening match. She had two match points before the rain came. Play was stopped with Williams leading 5-3, 40-40 in the second set.

When play resumed, Mertens held serve to make it 5-4, but Williams served out the match.

